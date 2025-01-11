If you have not received your Social Security electronic payment on time, the Agency recommends contacting your bank or financial institution first. In this way, you can find out if they have not been able to process your direct deposit on time for any issues they may have had.

The Social Security Administration claims that banks could sometimes be experiencing delays in processing payments. However, some retirees or disability insurance recipients may have contacted their banks and they have not received their monthly payment. Therefore, there’s something you can do about it.

Report a late, missing, or stolen payment to Social Security

If your Social Security payment has not been sent to your bank account and you bank has not received it either, you should call Social Security after three mailing days.

To report a late, missing or stolen retiement or disability payment you should call SSA at:

1-800-772-1213 or

TTY 1-800-325-0778 if you are deaf or hard of hearing

Another possibility is to visit your local Social Security office. For your information, they will review your case. Once they find out it is missing, they will proceed to replace it.

Check you are eligible for this Social Security payment

If this is the first time you are receiving Social Security payments, you need to know when the Administration issues payments. Retirees can receive direct deposits on the third day of the month if they are on SSI too or if they began collecting payments before May 1997.

After the third, there will be three rounds of payments on Wednesdays. They will start on the second Wednesday of the month. It will be yours if you have filed, gotten approval after April 30, 1997, and were born from 1-10, regardless of the month.

Those born from 11-20 will receive their payment on the third Wednesday of the month. Finally, if you were born from 21-31, you will get it on the fourth Wednesday of the month. For example, the January 2025 payments left are due on Jan. 15 and Jan. 22.