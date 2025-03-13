Some American families receive SSDI payments from the Agency. This is because they all qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits in the United States.

As a matter of fact, a worker with a disability can receive SSDI payments if he or she has a qualifying disability that prevents them from working for over a year. This will be possible if this worker has paid enough payroll taxes to Social Security. Besides a spouse and their children can also get benefits on the worker’s record.

SSDI payment for families next week

Those who started collecting Social Security Disability Insurance after April 30, 1997 may get a payment next week. This payment date will be for those who are not on Supplemental Security Income and who were born from the 11th to the 19th.

The next SSDI payment for individuals and families who qualify will be due on March 19, 2025. Therefore, it could be the day when many recipients get a Social Security check or direct deposit.

If you still receive an SSDI check, you can update it and request a direct deposit instead. In this way, your payment will be in your bank account much faster and it it the most secure payment method.

SSDI payments of $2,826 on average

As of January 2025, the average SSDI payment for a worker with a disability, spouse and 1 or more children is worth $2,826. This is the amount that the Social Security Administration unveiled in the 2025 COLA Fact Sheet.

Therefore, this is the updated average payment for families on disability benefits. Another interesting average amount Social Security gave recipients is the possible average payment amount for individuals.

A worker with a disability on SSDI can receive about $1,580 on average. A spouse of a worker with a disability can receive from the Social Security Administration, on the worker’s record, about $431. However, children can receive about $510 on averag