SSDI payments will be issued next week. However, the next SSI payment will not be delivered until January 31, 2025. Even if it is the payment for February 2025, it will be sent in advance since the first day of the month will fall on the weekend. Social Security never sends payments on the weekend, so the previous business day will be the new payment date for Supplemental Security Income.

If you are on SSDI and you have not qualified for the previous Social Security payments on the 3rd or on the 8th, it is because you began getting disability benefits after April 30, 1997, you are not on SSI and your birthday is after the 10th.

SSDI on January 15 or 22 before the SSI payday

Social Security Disability Benefit recipients whose birthday falls from 11-20 will get their money in their bank account on January 15. Were you born after those days?

Then, your SSDI payment will be issued on January 22. Therefore, the last payment the Administration has issued will be for SSI recipients. If you are on both SSI and SSDI, your Social Security payment will be sent on February 3, 2025.

As you may have guessed, retirees qualify for the same paydays as SSDI recipients. So, some retirees will also get their money on one of these paydays, January 15 or 22.

SSI and SSDI average amounts in January 2025

All the January payments will include the 2.5% COLA increase. It does not matter if you are an SSI or SSDI recipient. What matter is the amount you got in 2024.

For example, if your average payment was $575 in 2024 because you are aged 65 or older, it will be about $589 after the 2025 COLA increase. If your payment for Supplemental Security Income was $1,000 because you are a married couple, it will become $1,025 with the boost.

The new maximum amounts for SSI will be $967 for individuals and $1,450 for eligible married couples. SSDI recipients will get $1,580 on average after the COLA increase.