The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issues different SNAP payment amounts depending on where you live. Inflation is not the same in Alaska or Hawaii as in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia. Therefore, there are higher Food Stamp payments in Alaska and Hawaii. It happens the same in Guam and the United States Virgin Islands.

A single person in the 48 contiguous States can receive up to $292. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a household of 1 can receive about $199. Still, it is quite a lot of money if you live on a shoestring budget and cannot make ends meet. If you live in Guam, it can be up to $431. SNAP recipients in Hawaii can get up to $517.

SNAP payment schedule for January 2025

Some States have already issued all the SNAP payments in January. Therefore, their next Food Stamps will be sent in February. Each State may administer paydays in a different way, so checking USDA’s monthly issuance schedule is essential to know more details about your exact payday.

Alabama: January 4-23

Alaska: February 1

Arizona: January 1-13

Arkansas: January 4-13

California: January 1-10

Colorado: January 1-10

Connecticut: January 1-3

Delaware: January 2-23

Florida: January 1-28

Georgia: January 5-23

Hawaii: January 3-5

Idaho: January 1-10

Illinois: January 1-10

Indiana: January 5-23

Iowa: January 1-10

Kansas: January 1-10

Kentucky: January 1-19

Louisiana: January 1-23

Maine: January 10-14

Maryland: January 4-23

Massachusetts: January 1-14

Michigan: January 3-21

Minnesota: January 4-13

Mississippi: January 4-21

Missouri: January 1-22

Montana: January 2-6

Nebraska: January 1-5

Nevada: January 1-10

New Hampshire: January 5

New Jersey: January 1-5

New Mexico: January 1-20

New York: January 1-9

North Carolina: January 3-21

North Dakota: February 1

Ohio: January 2-20

Oklahoma: January 1-10

Oregon: January 1-9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 business days

Rhode Island: February 1

South Carolina: January 1-10

South Dakota: January 10

Tennessee: January 1-20

Texas: January 1-28

Utah: January 5, 11 and 15

Vermont: February 1

Virginia: January 1-7

Washington: January 1-20

West Virginia: January 1-9

Wisconsin: January 1-15

Wyoming: January 1-4

Guam: January 1-10

Puerto Rico: January 4 – 22

The District of Columbia: January 1-10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: February 1

SNAP amounts for other household sizes

If your household has 2 or more members, you may qualify for a larger Food Stamp check. For example, a family of 2 can receive up to $536 in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia.

Three-member families can get up to $768, up from $766. Many families have 4 members and their maximum amount can be up to $975, up from $973. If you are 5, it could be up to $1,158.

The largest SNAP payment will be for families of 8. They can receive up to $1,756 or about $1,317, per CBPP. Apply for Food Stamps if you are facing food insecurity.