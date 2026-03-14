The bill arrived quietly, the way these things usually do. No headline announcement, no press conference — just a new number on the Medicare premium notice that showed up late last year. For millions of Americans enjoying their retirement, the first real signal came in January, when their Social Security deposit landed a little lighter than expected.

The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B is now $202.90. Last year it was $185. That $17.90 difference is the kind of figure that sounds manageable until you annualize it and realize you’re looking at roughly $215 more coming out of your benefits over the course of 2026; before a single doctor’s visit, before any lab work, before anything.

Medicare Just Hit $200 a Month for the First Time

It also means Part B has crossed $200 a month for the first time ever. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services set the new rate in November 2025, pointing to higher projected medical costs and increased utilization of services.

What CMS was less eager to advertise: the premium would have been about $11 higher still if not for a separate rule slashing expected spending on skin substitutes — a niche billing category that had quietly become one of the program’s faster-growing cost lines. That rule went through. The savings passed on. But the base number still broke a record.

The annual Part B deductible moved too, from $257 to $283. Add that to the premium increase and an enrollee is now clearing roughly $240 more per year in baseline costs before Medicare covers its share of anything.

Social Security Got a 2.8% Raise in 2026 — Medicare Took a Big Piece of It Back

For people on Social Security, the timing stings. The 2026 cost-of-living adjustment came in at 2.8% — not nothing, but not particularly generous either. Since Part B premiums come directly out of Social Security checks, the premium hike immediately offsets a chunk of that COLA.

How much depends on what someone’s monthly benefit actually is. For lower-benefit recipients, the net gain after the Part B deduction could be uncomfortably thin.

Part A (Hospital Coverage) Works Differently

Most enrollees don’t pay a monthly premium for it, assuming they worked and paid Medicare taxes for at least 40 quarters. That covers the overwhelming majority of people in the program. But free on the front end doesn’t mean free when you actually need it.

The inpatient deductible hit $1,736 per benefit period this year — up $60 from the $1,676 enrollees paid in 2025.

hit $1,736 per benefit period this year — up $60 from the $1,676 enrollees paid in 2025. A stay that stretches past 60 days triggers daily coinsurance. Days 61 through 90 now run $434 a day, compared to $419 last year.

triggers daily coinsurance. Days 61 through 90 now run $434 a day, compared to $419 last year. Push past 90 days and Medicare’s lifetime reserve days kick in. That option costs $868 per day in 2026, up from $838.

and Medicare’s lifetime reserve days kick in. That option costs $868 per day in 2026, up from $838. Skilled nursing facility stays have their own math: $217 per day for days 21 through 100, a bump up from the $209.50 rate that applied in 2025.

People who do pay a Part A premium — generally those without enough work history to qualify for premium-free coverage — are looking at either $311 or $565 a month, depending on how many quarters of coverage they have. Both figures are higher than 2025.

Your Tax Return Now Determines What You Pay for Medicare in 2026

Then there’s IRMAA. It stands for Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, and it’s the mechanism by which Medicare charges higher-income enrollees more for Part B. About 8% of Part B participants fall into this category, but for those who do, the additional cost is not trivial.

The income thresholds shifted slightly upward in 2026: the surcharge now starts at a modified adjusted gross income of $109,000 for individual filers, up from $106,000, and $218,000 for joint filers, up from $212,000.

Total monthly Part B premiums for IRMAA-affected beneficiaries range from $284.10 at the lowest bracket to $689.90 at the top. The SSA makes the IRMAA determination using the most recent tax return on file — for most people in 2026, that’s the 2024 return. Those who got hit with an IRMAA notice have the right to appeal if their financial situation has materially changed.

What About Medicare Part B

Part D, which covers prescription drugs, also adjusted. The projected average base monthly premium for standard Part D plans is $38.99 in 2026, up from $36.78. High earners subject to the Part D income adjustment add between $14.50 and $91.00 on top of their plan premium.

The bigger development on the drug side, though, is the out-of-pocket cap that took full effect this year under recent federal legislation. Once a beneficiary’s covered drug spending hits the annual threshold, Medicare picks up the rest. No more cost-sharing for the remainder of the year. For people managing expensive chronic conditions, that change is significant.

Anyone running their 2026 retirement budget should account for all of this. The COLA helps, but it doesn’t neutralize what Medicare took back. Running the actual net numbers — premium increases against benefit adjustments, IRMAA exposure against 2024 income, Medigap costs against projected Part A risk — is worth doing before the year gets much further along.