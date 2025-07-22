SNAP is a Federal program that issues monthly payments to eligible recipients who have applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the United States. Receiving approval from your local office is essential before you can get your first check on your EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card. The money you receive can be used in farmers’ markets, retailers, and grocery stores that have been authorized by the USDA.

Each payday can be different in each state. Bear in mind that SNAP is a federally funded benefit, but states administer applications and payment dates. So, some states deliver Food Stamps on a single payday, for example, in Alaska, Vermont, or Rhode Island, but others do so for several weeks. For instance, Louisiana and Delaware do so for about three weeks.

Which states are delivering SNAP this week?

There are only 12 states that are distributing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits this week. Not all of them share the last payday in July. For example, Michigan and Mississippi only have paydays left on July 21, 2025.

Alabama: July 4 to 23 Delaware: July 2 to 23 Florida: July 1 to 28 Georgia: July 5 to 23 Indiana: July 5 to 23 Louisiana: July 1 to 23 Maryland: July 4 to 23 Michigan: July 3 to 21 Mississippi: July 4 to 21 Missouri: July 1 to 22 North Carolina: July 3 to 21 Texas: July 1 to 28

Other states like Alabama or Delaware will finish issuing SNAP benefits on July 23. Once you receive your Food Stamps on your EBT card, you can start using them online or in-store.

SNAP payment dates in August

If you are collecting your SNAP benefits for the first time in August, here are all the possible paydays in each state. If you would like to know the exact payday, depending on your situation, check the link provided in the sources below.

Alabama: August 4 to 23

Alaska: August 1

Arizona: August 1 to 13

Arkansas: August 4 to 13

California: August 1 to 10

Colorado: August 1 to 10

Connecticut: August 1 to 3

Delaware: August 2 to 23

Florida: August 1 to 28

Georgia: August 5 to 23

Hawaii: August 3 to 5

Idaho: August 1 to 10

Illinois: August 1 to 10

Indiana: August 5 to 23

Iowa: August 1 to 10

Kansas: August 1 to 10

Kentucky: August 1 to 19

Louisiana: August 1 to 23

Maine: August 10 to 14

Maryland: August 4 to 23

Massachusetts: August 1 to 14

Michigan: August 3 to 21

Minnesota: August 4 to 13

Mississippi: August 4 to 21

Missouri: August 1 to 22

Montana: August 2 to 6

Nebraska: August 1 to 5

Nevada: August 1 to 10

New Hampshire: August 5

New Jersey: August 1 to 5

New Mexico: August 1 to 20

New York: August 1 to 9

North Carolina: August 3 to 21

North Dakota: August 1

Ohio: August 2 to 20

Oklahoma: August 1 to 10

Oregon: August 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 working days in August 2025

Rhode Island: August 1

South Carolina: August 1 to 10

South Dakota: August 10

Tennessee: August 1 to 20

Texas: August 1 to 28

Utah: August 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: August 1

Virginia: August 1 to 7

Washington: August 1 to 20

West Virginia: August 1 to 9

Wisconsin: August 1 to 15

Wyoming: August 1 to 4

Guam: August 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: August 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: August 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: August 1

Citizens in an emergency situation may qualify for expedited SNAP benefits and your local office may issue a payment within 7 days or less if you qualify for this emergency payment. Maximum payment amounts range from up to $292 for one and up to $1,756 for 8 in the 48 contiguous states.

