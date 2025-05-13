The Administration confirms the next Social Security payments of up to $5,108 for retirees. Some Americans will receive their retirement benefits for the first time in May 2025. For them, it is important to know the way the Agency arranges paydays. If you are not on SSI and you started collecting benefits after May 1997, your payday is based on your birthday.

Therefore, the three remaining paydays are based on this rule. So, if you were born from the first to the tenth, you will receive your Social Security payment of up to $5,108 on May 14, 2025. Not all retirees qualify for the same payment amount. SSA takes into account different factors before it sets your monthly payment amount. Then, your retirement benefits will only change after the new COLA takes effect (usually on January 1 every year).

Eligibility for the $5,108 Social Security payment

As of January 2025, $5,108 is the largest benefit payment for retirees in 2025. Nevertheless, it is essential to meet all the requirements the Agency has set. All of these conditions are necessary, and if one of them is not met, your amount will be reduced.

For example, you must have filed when you turn 70. The reason why filing at the age of 70 is required is the fact that the SSA gives you a 24% extra for late filing. So, it is a necessary reward to boost your retirement benefits.

Apart from the age to file, you must have worked for 35 years. It is also essential that you have worked in jobs that pay enough payroll taxes to the Social Security Administration. The last condition is to have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years.

Later payments and lower Social Security amounts

The Social Security Administration can also deliver direct deposits and send out paper checks on May 21. May 21 will be the payday for those retirees aged 62+ whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th.

Were you born after the 20th? Then, your payment will be the last one on May 28, 2025. May 28 will be the payday for retirees born from 21-31. As for the average payment amounts, Social Security unveiled the March statistics.

On average, Social Security retirement benefits are worth $1,997. Keep in mind that spouses of workers on retirement benefits may also qualify for a monthly payment. Some children who meet all the requirements may also qualify for a direct deposit or a check, too.