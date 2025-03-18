RSDI payments will soon be over in March. The Social Security Administration (SSA) is about to deliver a new payment on March 19, 2025. However, some retirees, survivors, and Disability Insurance recipients are not eligible for this payday.

Therefore, they will have to wait a little longer until their March RSDI payment arrives next week. Bear in mind that the remaining payments are not for those on benefits before May 1997. They are not for Social Security recipients who are receiving Supplemental Security Income either.

RSDI payment on March 19

Some retirees, survivors, and Disability Insurance recipients will get their Social Security payment on the 19th. To be eligible, you must have been born from the 11th to the 20.

As for the payment amount you could get, it will depend on your work history and filing age. The average payment for all recipients is $1,837. However, it will depend on the type of benefit you get whether your average payment is higher or lower.

Retired workers’ average payment is $1,978 as of January 2025. That is the latest estimate the Social Security Administration unveiled in February. SSDI average amount is $1,580 and survivor’s about $1,546.

Final RSDI payment in March 2025

Before the April payments can be delivered, there will be a payday on March 26, 2025. In order to qualify for this monthly payment, your birth date must fall from the 21st to the 31st.

Thus, those born on one of the last 11 days of the month will receive their payment on the 26th. Keep in mind that to continue receiving Social Security payments you must remain eligible.

For example, if you are receiving SSDI benefits, you may lose eligibility if you overcome your disability. Breaking SSA rules is another way to lose benefits. The March 19 and March 26 RSDI payments will be on time. Any delays should be reported to your bank or financial institution since they may have had difficulties in processing payments.