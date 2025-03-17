SSDI payments will be deposited on eligible recipients’ bank accounts on March 19, 2025. This will be your payday if you were born from the 11-20. It does not really matter the month you were born though.

Of course, you cannot have received any of the two previous SSDI payments sent in March. Needless to say, you cannot be on Supplemental Security Income benefits either. The last disability benefits are for those on Social Security after April 30, 1997.

Last SSDI payment in March

After March 19, eligible Social Security Disability Insurance recipients will get a new monthly payment on March 26, 2025. To get money from the Administration on this payday, you must also meet the birthday requirement.

In this case, you must have been born from the 21st to the 31st. Thus, those born after the 20th will be the last ones to receive Disability Insurance in March. If you are on SSI simultaneously, you do not qualify for any of the last two payments in March.

As for the SSDI payment amounts, direct deposits and checks can be up to $4,018. On average, an eligible recipient can receive about $1,580. So it is much lower than the average for retired workers who can get about $1,978.

SSDI payment schedule for April

The first SSDI payment in April will be delivered on the third. To receive Social Security on April 3, you must have started receiving disability benefits before May 1997.

However, if you are receiving Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income on April 1, April 3 will also be your next payday. Then, there will be three rounds of Wednesday payments.

April 9: Disability Insurance for recipients born 1-10

April 16: Disability Insurance for recipients born 11-20

April 23: Disability Insurance for recipients born 21-31

Remember that to get Disability Insurance benefits you must have a qualifying disability. So, report any health improvements to Social Security. In this way, you can avoid overpayments.