Being approved for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) isn’t that simple. The Social Security Administration (SSA) runs you through a tough five-step process. First up: Are you working too much? If you’re earning over $1,550 monthly (2025 non-blind threshold) doing “Substantial Gainful Activity” (SGA), you’re denied, no matter your health.

Next: Is your condition truly severe? You must have a doctor-diagnosed physical or mental impairment that seriously limits basic work stuff and is expected to last at least a year or be terminal. Fail this, then the process stops and the SSDI benefits could not be approved.

How to prove your condition qualifies for SSDI

Step 3 is the big medical hurdle: Does your condition match or equal an SSA “Blue Book” listing? Hitting a Blue Book listing means quick approval. But honestly? Many legit disabilities don’t quite fit these super-strict medical boxes. That forces you into…

Step 4: What can you actually still do? The SSA figures out your “Residual Functional Capacity” (RFC), your max work ability despite limitations. They will ask you is you can you still do ANY of your past jobs. If yes, even with your RFC, the denial is almost there. Only folks who can’t do their old work move forward.

Step 5 is the final boss: Can you do ANY other job? The SSA uses your RFC plus your age, education, and work skills (the “vocational grid”) to see if any significant work exists you could switch to. Being limited to desk work is totally different for a 60-year-old ex-construction worker with minimal schooling versus a 30-year-old college grad.

If the SSA decides no suitable work exists, finally, there’s the approval. This step embodies SSDI’s core: support only when disability truly blocks all meaningful work.

Work credits: your tickets to apply for SSDI

SSDI isn’t welfare; you earn it. You need enough “work credits” from paying FICA taxes. Usually, it’s 40 credits total, with 20 earned in the 10 years right before you got disabled. Younger folks get breaks, though. Disabled before 24? Maybe just 6 credits earned in the prior 3 years.

How do you earn them? In 2025, $1,810 in covered wages gets you one credit (max four per year). Bottom line: You need a solid work history before disability hit. Check your “my Social Security” account online to see your credits.

What conditions win approval most often

SSA stats are clear: Mental Disorders top the list (34.6% of awards). Think schizophrenia, crippling depression, bipolar disorder. Approval hinges on real-world proof they wreck your ability to focus, handle people, or manage stress – not just the diagnosis. Physical issues often tag along.

Musculoskeletal Problems are #2 (30.1%). Chronic back pain, severe arthritis, spinal issues dominate. They kill mobility – walking, standing, lifting. Fibromyalgia lives here too, needing strong evidence it’s disabling.

Sensory/Speech Issues (~10%): Like legal blindness (often auto-approved) or deafness so bad hearing aids don’t help speech. Strict rules apply.

Serious Heart Stuff (6.8%): Think heart failure, bad coronary disease. Approval needs proof you can’t handle light effort without major symptoms (chest pain, gasping), or high risk – backed by tests.

Cancer (3%): Many aggressive or late-stage cancers (pancreatic, metastatic) zoom through approval via “Compassionate Allowances” (CAL) – they’re predictably devastating.

Severe Diabetes (Endocrine – 2.3%): Wins via complications – nerve damage causing falls, kidney failure, blindness.

Lung Diseases (Respiratory – 2.4%): Like COPD or cystic fibrosis. Need tests showing awful oxygen levels prevent any work.

Kidney Failure: needing dialysis (Genitourinary – 1.7%) usually auto-qualifies.

Gut Wars (Digestive – 1.4%): Crohn’s, colitis – approved for relentless pain, weight loss, fatigue, or hospital trips stopping work.

Neurological (MS, Parkinson’s) & Immune System Meltdowns (advanced lupus, HIV/AIDS) need proof they wreck function. Crucially: ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) is an instant CAL approval.