For the millions of Americans who rely on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments, December 2025 will bring an unusual and critical financial situation: two deposits in a single month, one of which will contain the anticipated cost-of-living increase (COLA) for the coming year.

This event, dictated by the federal holiday calendar, offers an early respite from inflation, but also requires careful budgeting to avoid hardship in the long month of January. Here’s all you need to know about your “double” SSI payments in December 2025.

The Reason for Double SSI: January 1st Holiday Schedule

The process is straightforward. Regular SSI payments are always issued on the first day of the month. However, when that day falls on a weekend or holiday, as will happen on Thursday, January 1, 2026, the Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes the benefit on the preceding business day.

Consequently, beneficiaries will see two payments this December: the regular December payment on Monday, December 1, and the full January payment, which is paid early, on Wednesday, December 31.

The 2026 COLA Increase and New Payment Amounts

The real news in this December 31st transaction is that it will be the first to reflect the 2026 COLA increase, set at 2.8%. This automatic adjustment, tied to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) raises the maximum federal benefit amounts.

Starting in January, an individual beneficiary will see their maximum potential payment rise to $994 per month, while an eligible couple could receive up to $1,491. For an individual considered “essential,” the amount is capped at $498.

SSI Budget Planning: The January Payment Comes Early

It is crucial that beneficiaries and their families understand a fundamental truth: the December 31st payment is not extra money. It is, quite literally, January’s income received 24 hours early. After that deposit, no other SSI payment will arrive until early February 2026.

Anyone who spends that money prematurely during the holidays could face a severe shortage of resources to cover rent, medications, and food during the long weeks of January. Advocates for older adults and people with disabilities always emphasize this point: that second December check should be mentally and physically labeled as “January funds.”

Medicare Part B Premium Increase Lowers Net Gain

Alongside the COLA announcement, the SSA has confirmed other adjustments for 2026 that will impact beneficiaries’ take-home pay. The most significant is the increase in the standard Medicare Part B premium, which will rise to $202.90 per month, an increase of $17.90 from 2025.

For the vast majority of SSI beneficiaries who are also enrolled in Medicare, this premium is automatically deducted from their pay. Therefore, the net increase they see in their check will be substantially less than the gross COLA percentage. An individual beneficiary paying the full Part B premium will see their cash benefit increase by only a few dollars after the deduction.

Official notification of these changes is already underway. The SSA is sending personalized notices to all beneficiaries via mail during December. For those seeking immediate confirmation, the quickest method is to access their secure account on the “my Social Security” portal at ssa.gov, where the COLA notification is already available in the Message Center.

Other Program Adjustments for 2026

In addition to the COLA and Medicare adjustment, other program thresholds will also change. The earned income limit, known as the “substantial income test,” will increase to $24,480 annually for those who haven’t reached full retirement age, allowing them to earn slightly more without penalizing their benefits.