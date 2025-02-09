Only one group of SSDI recipients will receive a Social Security payment on February 12, 2025. To be eligible for this upcoming disability payment, you must have been born before the 11th.

Of course, this payment is only for those who filed, got approval, are not on Supplemental Security Income simultaneously, and began getting payments after April 30, 1997.

SSDI payment amounts on February 12

The largest SSDI payment will be up to $4,018. However, this is just a minor possibility because you must have worked for 35 and earned the contribution and benefit base for many years.

On average, SSDI payment can be about $1,580. Spouses of workers with a disability who are also receiving a check on the spouse’s record can receive a check or deposit of about $431.

Children on SSDI on their parent’s record can get about $509. If you happen to have a small SSDI check, you can also apply for Supplemental Security Income and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Will this be the last SSDI payment in February?

If you do not qualify for the February 12 payment because you were born on a different date, there are 2 alternative paydays. As a matter of fact, Social Security’s payment schedule has confirmed 2 payment dates:

SSDI on February 19 : if your birth date is from 11-20

: if your birth date is from 11-20 Disability Insurance on February 26: for those born from 21-31

All those Americans on this disability benefit who got money on February 3 will get a new payment on March 3, 2025. If you have overcome your disability, you must report it to SSA. Or else, you may have to face overpayment.

Disability Insurance recipients who believe they can do some work but they are not sure they will be able to put up with it, can take part in the Ticket to Work Program SSA offers. It can allow you to work for some time while you still get benefits.