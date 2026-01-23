In February 2026, the CalFresh food assistance program will implement a new distribution of benefits under a revised eligibility and benefits scheme, marking one of the most significant changes to the state’s food security policy in the last decade.

These modifications, driven by the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) and the phased implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), will create a dual landscape: slight economic relief for beneficiaries, contrasted with stricter eligibility restrictions that could exclude previously protected vulnerable populations.

CalFresh 2026: Why Some People Will See Changes

The distribution schedule for February 2026 maintains its usual pattern, with deposits into Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts made between February 1 and 10.

The core of the change lies in the eligibility criteria. The OBBA, a federal initiative that California must adopt, profoundly redefines the requirements for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs). The most impactful reform is the expansion of the age range subject to time limits for receiving benefits.

While historically the strictest rules applied to people between 18 and 54 years old, starting in June 2026 the range will be expanded to cover all adults from 18 to 64 years old. This means that hundreds of thousands of Californians in their later working years will, for the first time, be subject to the rule that limits benefits to three months within a 36-month period, unless they meet work requirements or participate in training programs of at least 20 hours per week.

New Rules That Could Cut Off CalFresh for Thousands

The law also adjusts other key exemptions. Protection for having a minor in the home, for example, will now only apply if the child is under 14, lowering the threshold from 18. Groups that previously enjoyed exemptions, such as veterans, the homeless, and young people who were in foster care, will lose that automatic protection and will have to demonstrate compliance with work requirements.

These adjustments have raised concerns among food security advocates, who argue that they could increase food insecurity in populations already facing significant barriers to stable employment.

However, in a gesture of temporary relief, the legislation establishes an exemption for residents of Colusa, Imperial, and Tulare counties from November 2025 to October 2026, acknowledging potentially more adverse local economic conditions.

List of Payment Dates for February 2026

CalFresh benefits are deposited onto your EBT card between February 1 and 10, 2026. Your specific payment date depends on the last digit of your case number.

To confirm your case number or exact date, you can check, for example, your latest county benefits notification letter. Alternatively, log in to the BenefitsCal online portal. Or, you can contact your county’s social services office directly.