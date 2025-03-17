USDA, the United States Department of Agriculture, has recently announced the approval of D-SNAP. These benefits will be for West Virginia Disaster Areas. Thus, check if your county qualifies for this payment to buy groceries.

Some citizens living in West Virginia may qualify for D-SNAP benefits. If you are recovering from recent severe storms, flooding, landslides, mudslides, and straight-line winds, you may qualify for this money to buy food. To apply visit one of the in-person locations on the link provided at the bottom.

D-SNAP for 3,000 households in West Virginia

According to USDA, the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will give food assistance to almost 3,000 families. So far, you may be eligible if you were affected by the extreme storm in one of the 4 counties in West Virginia.

Some people who were affected by this devastating storm must be wondering if they can get D-SNAP even if they do not qualify for Food Stamps. USDA confirms that some people who are not eligible for Food Stamps in normal circumstances may qualify now.

Of course, USDA will ensure that even if you do not qualify for Food Stamps, you meet specific criteria. Thus, they have established disaster income limits and qualifying disaster-related expenses.

D-SNAP in-person application

For your information, West Virginia will offer in-person D-SNAP applications from March 17, 2025, through March 21, 2025. Keep in mind that only citizens in these 4 counties qualify:

McDowell,

Mercer,

Mingo, and

Wyoming.

The State of West Virginia will give more information about locations and dates on its local media. Living or working in an identified disaster area is essential. Those who qualify will receive one month of benefits.

As a matter of fact, this month of D-SNAP benefits will be equal to the maximum monthly amount for a Food Stamp household of their size. For example, a family of 4 can receive up to $975 from Food Stamps in 2025. Then, they will be able to buy groceries in authorized stores or retailers.