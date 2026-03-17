This week, thousands of families in Texas are expecting their monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) deposit onto their Lone Star cards. Not everyone receives it on the same day. In the most populous state in the southern United States, the payment schedule is staggered, and the exact date depends on the last two digits of the Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number.

Texas distributes SNAP benefits during the first 28 days of each month. The system divides recipients into two main groups based on their initial certification date. Those who started their case before June 1, 2020, receive their funds in the first half of the month, between the 1st and 15th, based on the last digit of their EDG number.

What About the Other SNAP Households in TX?

Households enrolled in the program on or after that date—the majority of active cases today—receive their money between the 16th and 28th, using the last two digits of the same number. This week, from March 16 to 22, corresponds to the deposits for the second half of the month for the largest group.

Which days fall this week according to the EDG number? Well, according to the official schedule published by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered in Texas by the Health and Human Services Commission, this week’s deposits follow this order:

Monday, March 16: EDG ending in 00-03 and 54-57

EDG ending in 00-03 and 54-57 Tuesday, March 17: EDG ending in 04-06 and 58-60

EDG ending in 04-06 and 58-60 Wednesday, March 18: EDG ending in 07-10 and 61-64

EDG ending in 07-10 and 61-64 Thursday, March 19: EDG ending in 11-13 and 65-67

EDG ending in 11-13 and 65-67 Friday, March 20: EDG ending in 14-17 and 68-71

EDG ending in 14-17 and 68-71 Saturday, March 21: EDG finished at 18-20 and 72-74

EDG finished at 18-20 and 72-74 Sunday, March 22: EDG finished in 21-24 and 75-78

Deposits are generally made available at midnight on the assigned day.

Where to find the SNAP Benefits EDG number

The EDG number appears on official letters that the Health and Human Services Commission sends to beneficiaries when their case is approved or renewed. It can also be found in the Your Texas Benefits mobile app or on the agency’s website. Those who don’t remember it can call the Lone Star Card hotline at 800-777-7328.

How much do the beneficiaries receive?

Monthly SNAP benefits in Texas vary depending on household size and income. The maximum benefit for fiscal year 2026 ranges from $298 for a single person to $994 for a family of four, with an increase of $218 for each additional person. The average benefit in the state is around $401 per household, though this amount can be significantly lower depending on a family’s net income.

There are situations that can delay the deposit even if the case is active. A change of address that hasn’t been reported, an outdated Social Security number in the system, pending renewal documents, or a discrepancy in data between the state agency and federal records are common causes.

How to check your balance

There are three main ways to check your Lone Star Card balance: through the official Your Texas Benefits website, by calling the number on the back of the card, or by using the Benny app, which displays your balance in real time and offers discounts on eligible purchases.

Saving your last in-store receipt also works because it prints your remaining balance at the bottom of the receipt. If the deposit doesn’t appear within 24 hours of the assigned date, it’s advisable to check your account online before calling the agency.

A Change That Will Arrive in April for Texas SNAP

Starting April 1, 2026, Texas will implement restrictions on what products can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The state received authorization from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to limit the purchase of sugary drinks, candy, and certain snacks.

The change does not affect this week’s deposits, but it is information that beneficiaries should be aware of so they can adjust their shopping habits before it takes effect.