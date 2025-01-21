Daylight saving time is not something new. As a matter of fact, it comes from the First World War. This measure was implemented to save energy. Back in the 1920s, it came to an end. However, after World War II it came into effect again. It was not until 1966 that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a law to set it across the United States.

Save this date because March 9, 2025, will be when Americans will need to move their clocks forward. Luckily, smartphones, laptops, and other electrical devices do it automatically.

What is the exact time when Daylight saving time takes place?

As a matter of fact, it will be on March 9, 2025, at 2:00 A.M. It will be then when clocks will need to be moved one hour forward. Many Americans are used to this summer and winter time.

However, it will not take place in all 50 States. Despite the fact that some States do it to save energy, others do not carry it out for several reasons. If you have an important appointment on March 9, make sure you remember to make this important change.

Otherwise, you could arrive late to the appointment and you may be frustrated for having forgotten about the 2025 Daylight Saving Time change taking place on March 9.

Daylight saving time: exceptions in the United States

Although this may be something most citizens know about if they live in this State, it may not be the case for those who are tourists traveling for some days or weeks, migrants, or newly arrived citizens.

If you live in Hawaii and Arizona, or you are currently there, these 2 States do not follow the upcoming Daylight Saving Time. Therefore, if you live in any of the other 48 States, do not forget about this time change.

Other United States territories like Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and American Samoa do not follow Daylight Saving Time either.