Beneficiaries of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) can expect a little more money in their monthly checks starting January 2026. This increase is part of the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) standard yearly updates, which tweak benefits and key financial figures that millions of Americans rely on.

The headline change is the Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA. For 2026, the COLA was set to 2.8%. That bump is meant to help benefits stay in line with rising prices. Experts at the disability services group Allsup ran the numbers: this adjustment should push the average monthly SSDI payment from approximately $1,586 to about $1,630. For someone receiving benefits, that works out to around $44 more each month.

New 2026 Rules for Working While on SSDI Benefits

But the COLA isn’t the only number going up. The SSA also adjusts several other important thresholds every year, and these changes can seriously impact people who are thinking about working while on disability.

One is the Trial Work Period. This is a safety net that lets beneficiaries try working for at least nine months without immediately losing their SSDI. For 2026, the amount you can earn per month before it counts as a “trial” month is increasing from $1,160 to $1,210. If you make less than that in a month, it doesn’t tick down your nine-month clock.

The SGA Thresholds to Have in Mind

Then there’s the Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA) level. This is arguably the most critical number. If you earn more than the SGA amount, the SSA may decide you’re capable of working and no longer eligible for disability benefits. For 2026, the SGA level for non-blind individuals is rising from $1,620 to $1,690 per month.

For those who are legally blind, the threshold is much higher, jumping from $2,700 to $2,830. Earning above these levels consistently can prompt the SSA to review your case.

Finally, the SSA raised the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll tax—the so-called “taxable maximum” or wage base. This change affects anyone who works and pays into the system, and it can influence the size of future benefits for today’s workers.

Who Qualifies for SSDI in 2026?

Getting SSDI is more that just about having a medical condition. You have to clear two major hurdles set by the SSA.

First, you need a solid work history. You earn “credits” by working and paying Social Security taxes. Most people need 40 credits total to qualify for SSDI, and 20 of those credits must have been earned in the 10 years leading up to your disability. Insiders often call this the “20/40 rule.”

Second, your medical condition must meet the SSA’s strict definition of “disability.” In their terms, this means:

Your condition prevents you from doing “ substantial gainful activity ” (that’s where the SGA thresholds, $1,690 for non-blind and $2,830 for blind in 2026, come into play).

” (that’s where the SGA thresholds, $1,690 for non-blind and $2,830 for blind in 2026, come into play). You can’t adjust to other types of work because of your condition.

to other types of work because of your condition. Your disability has lasted or is expected to last at least one year, or is expected to result in death.

The SSA follows a strict step-by-step process to evaluate all this. They start by checking if you’re working above the SGA level. Only if you’re not do they dive into the details of your medical condition and your ability to do your old job or any other work.

How to Apply for Disability Benefits

You’ve got options to start your application. The easiest way for many is online through the SSA’s official website. If you’re an adult and haven’t been turned down for benefits in the last 60 days, you can usually complete the whole process from home without needing an appointment first.

Before you start, get your paperwork together. You’ll want:

Detailed medical records: Names and addresses of all doctors, clinics, and hospitals; dates of visits; medical test results; and a list of your medications.

Work history information: Your most recent W-2 forms or federal tax return if you’re self-employed.

It’s great to have documents like your birth certificate or Social Security card ready, but don’t wait to apply if you can’t find something immediately. The SSA can often help you track down missing documents later. The most important thing is to get your claim started.

If you’re not comfortable applying online, you can call the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 to begin the process. You can also visit your local Social Security office, but be warned—walk-in waits can be long. It’s smart to call ahead and schedule an appointment first.