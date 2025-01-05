Retirees will receive about $50 on average from Social Security in their January payment. In this way, the average payment for December, which was $1,927 will become $1,976 approximately in January 2025. While some retirees got their monthly check or direct deposit on January 3, others need to wait until next week.

Some will not get their Social Security retirement benefit until January 22, 2025. So, it will depend on whether you qualify for the earliest Wednesday payment or for the latest one.

Who can receive Social Security on January 8, 2025?

To receive a retirement benefit payment on January 8 you must:

have been born from 1-10

not be on Supplemental Security Income benefits

have begun collecting retirement payments after April 30, 1997

remain eligible

Those retirees who meet all the requirements but the birth date will have to wait for the upcoming payments. For example, if you were born from 11-20, your check or direct deposit will be delivered on January 15. January 22 will be your payday if born from 21-31.

Will all retirees receive $1,976 from Social Security in January 2025?

No, they won’t. Actually, $1,976 is an average payment so it is just an idea for citizens to know how much a payment could be like. In fact, if you just worked for 10 years, filed at 62, and were a low earner, you may qualify for a much lower payment.

If you were a high earner you could receive from Social Security up to $5,108 if you filed at the age of 70 and earned the taxable maximum for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA.

The first February payment for retirees will be on the 3rd. It will be your next payday if you qualified for the January 3 payment. Bear in mind that low-income retirees on Social Security can also apply for SSI. This will be a monthly payment to supplement your income and resources. Apply for it ASAP if you need to.