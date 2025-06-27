Some States will deposit SNAP benefit payments on July 1, 2025. Therefore, if this is their only payday, there will be no Food Stamps to be deposited on July 4, Independence Day. For example, Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota will issue all the benefits on July 1. One State that only issues Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits over the first 10 business days is Pennsylvania.

Therefore, there will be no SNAP payments on Independence Day in Pennsylvania because it is a Federal holiday. Legal holidays also affect Social Security payments, but they will not be affected by the celebration on July 4 because the first paydays are on the third and on the 9th. Here is the list of States that will deposit the first Food Stamps on July 4, 2025.

SNAP benefits from July 4th – Independence Day

The State of Alabama will start delivering Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on July 4, 2025. Paydays are based on the last 2 digits of the recipient’s case number.

SNAP recipients in Alabama whose case number ends in 00-04 will receive their benefits on Independence Day. Arkansas has a short payment window; Food Stamps are sent over 8 days.

Its payment schedule for this food assistance is very simple. To get SNAP benefits on July 4 in Arkansas, your Social Security Number must end in 0 or 1. Those are the only SSNs to get money on Independence Day.

Maryland will also start delivering Food Stamps on July 4. In this case, you will need to know the first three letters of your last name to collect this benefit on Independence Day.

Thus, if the first 3 letters of your last name are between AAA and BAO, your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will be on your Electronic Benefits Transfer card on July 4th.

SNAP payments from or after Independence Day

Minnesota, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico will start delivering SNAP benefits on July 4, 2025. To get your money to buy groceries in eligible stores in Minnesota, your case number must end in 4.

Mississippi will start delivering Food Stamps on Independence Day and will continue through July 21st, 2025. Eligible recipients whose case number ends in 00-04 will get money on July 4, 2025.

For your information, SNAP beneficiaries in Wyoming will get the last food assistance payment on July 4, 2025. Benefits are paid on just 4 paydays using the first letter of your last name. These recipients will get their EBT cards reloaded on Independence Day if:

First Letter of the Last Name is: S – Z = benefits available on the 4th

States that may issue Food Stamps on July 4 or later