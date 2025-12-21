The CalFresh program, the food assistance program (equivalent to SNAP Benefits in the rest of US states) that supports more than 5 million Californians, is preparing for a dramatic transformation starting in January 2026.

The reinstatement of federal work requirements over CalFresh benefits, suspended during the pandemic, and adjustments to eligibility rules will mark the beginning of a year that, according to advocates for low-income families, could leave thousands without essential assistance to put food on the table.

CalFresh Work Requirement Exemptions Expanded

Although the exact schedule for issuing benefits for January 2026 has not yet been released by the counties, the regulatory framework governing those payments has been confirmed.

The most significant change comes on February 1, 2026, with the reinstatement of the time limit for receiving food assistance.

Under this rule, adults deemed “fit to work” and without dependent children under 14 will only be eligible for three months of CalFresh benefits in any 36-month period. To avoid this limit, they must demonstrate that they are working, studying, or participating in training or community service activities for at least 80 hours per month.

CalFresh Maximums: The Amounts to Consider in 2026

While the new rules are being debated, the core of the program—food assistance—remains. The maximum monthly benefit amounts for households, based on size, are as follows for the 2025-2026 period:

1 person: $298

$298 2 people: $546

$546 3 people: $785

$785 4 people: $994

$994 5 people: $1,183

$1,183 6 people: $1,421

$1,421 7 people: $1,571

$1,571 8 people: $1,789

$1,789 Each additional member: +$218

These amounts represent the maximum possible aid; the actual benefit is calculated by subtracting 30% of the household’s net income from that maximum figure.

CalFresh Food Stamps Eligibility: Income, Exemptions, and New Barriers

Determining who qualifies in 2026 will be a more complex process. California maintains a generous gross income threshold, allowing up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (for example, $5,360 for a family of four). However, net income (after deductions) must not exceed 100% of the poverty level. For seniors (60+) or people with disabilities, only the net income limit applies.

Now, there are exemptions to the time limit. Groups such as pregnant women, those unable to work due to physical or mental health reasons, or individuals struggling with addiction or who are victims of domestic violence may be exempt.

A very significant change: now, being responsible for a dependent child under 14 is an exemption, raising the previous age of 6. This protects more families.

However, federal law HR.1 has eliminated exemptions for other groups. Now, people between the ages of 55 and 64, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and parents whose youngest child is 14 or older could, for the first time, be subject to the three-month limit unless they meet employment requirements. “We’re staring down a cliff,” warned a county human services director.

Only three counties—Colusa, Imperial, and Tulare—have received a temporary exemption for high unemployment, so their residents will not face the cap until at least October 2026.