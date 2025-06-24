Independence Day is one of the most important days in the United States. Having your Social Security payment before July 4, 2025, will definitely come in handy if you need to make purchases to celebrate this special occasion. Apart from retirement or SSDI benefits, it is also important to highlight that some Americans receive money from the Federal SSI program.

As a matter of fact, SSI (Supplemental Security Income program) recipients will collect their payment on July 1, 2025. Therefore, it will be deposited 3 days before Independence Day, July 4, 2025. All SSI recipients will get their payment on the first of next month, but only part of them will collect the July 3 Social Security direct deposit. Some retirees and SSDI recipients will also get the payment on July 3 if they began getting benefits before May 1997.

Social Security payments after Independence Day

As a matter of fact, there are more Social Security payments after Independence Day in July. The monthly schedule indicates that there will be three rounds of Wednesday payments.

Retirement or SSDI payments will be due on July 9: for recipients whose birthday is from the 1st to the 10th

will be due on July 9: for recipients whose birthday is from the 1st to the 10th Retirement or SSDI payments will be due on July 16: for recipients whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th

Retirement or SSDI payments will be due on July 23: for recipients whose birthday is from the 21st to the 31st

Remember that it is essential to have filed for Social Security before you receive any of these benefits. What is more, once you qualify, you must meet SSA rules. For example, you may lose your eligibility if you are on SSDI and you overcome your disability.

All these paydays from July 9 through July 23 will only be for recipients who started collecting Social Security after April 30, 1997. Moreover, they cannot be currently receiving Supplemental Security Income simultaneously.

Social Security payments of $2,002

As of May 2025, the average payment amount is $2,002. This was stated by the Social Security Administration on its latest monthly statistics. In fact, this is only possible if you have paid enough taxes to the SSA.

Some retirees may have just worked for ten years and may have had a low wage, so they may not have been able to qualify for such a good monthly payment in retirement.

On the contrary, other retirees were high earners for decades. If they filed at the age of 70, they can collect direct deposits of up to $5,108. Of course, it will not be easy to attain, but it is possible.

Social Security recipients who get Supplemental Security Income qualify because they have a low income. Therefore, they may get a reduced SSI payment and may not receive the maximum SSI payment of $967 for an individual or $1,450 for eligible married couples.