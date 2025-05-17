The next SSDI payment will be deposited on May 21, 2025. This will be the payday for Social Security recipients whose birth date is from the 11th to the 20th. Thus, if you were born from the 1st to the 10th, or from the 21st to the 31st, you are not eligible. SSI recipients who are on Disability Insurance or retirement benefits do not qualify either.

SSDI recipients who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 do not qualify for the May 21 payment. In fact, their next payment date will be June 3, 2025. Remember that if you have a qualifying disability, you need to apply first before collecting any of these monthly payments in the United States. Then, you need to wait for a decision to see if you get approval or not.

SSDI payments to be deposited on May 28

The last Social Security recipients to collect an SSDI payment will be those born from the 21st to the 31st. As you can see, the Wednesday payments are arranged by birth dates.

The first Wednesday payment is delivered on the second Wednesday and the last one on the fourth. Sometimes there can be changes if it falls on a Federal holiday.

However, all the SSDI payments for recipients who got benefits after April 30, 1997, will be sent on the corresponding Wednesdays. No Federal holidays affect them this year.

Will you receive $1,580 from SSDI?

It is unlikely you get $1,580 because this is just an average payment. If you get this exact amount, it would be a mere coincidence. Depending on the number of years you worked, the age you filed, the earnings you had, and other factors, you may get more or less money.

The maximum amount if you meet all the requirements will be $4,018. It is only possible if you worked for 35 years in jobs that paid payroll taxes, filed at the required age and earned the taxable maximum all this time.

A spouse of an SSDI recipient, as well as their children, may qualify for Social Security payments. Check if they qualify in order to boost your financial situation. If your Disability Insurance benefit is too low, apply for Supplemental Security Income.