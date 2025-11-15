Colorado’s TABOR refund program is one of the most distinctive state-level tax incentive programs in the United States. Enshrined in the Colorado constitution since 1992, this mechanism legally obligates the state government to refund taxpayers any revenue collected that exceeds a predetermined spending limit. This limit is adjusted annually to account for inflation and population growth.

For fiscal year 2024, economic activity generated a fiscal surplus that triggered this constitutional provision. The total amount of this stimulus checks program to be distributed is $293.3 million, according to official projections. These funds, which correspond to an excess in state sales tax revenue, began their distribution process in 2025.

TABOR stimulus checks: How much money to expect this year

The amounts are not identical for all residents, but are stratified based on the adjusted gross income that each taxpayer reported on their 2024 federal tax return. This approach establishes a direct relationship between personal financial situation and the value of the refund received, distancing itself from a universal stimulus program.

Receiving the refund is subject to a set of conditions. The residency requirement specifies that the individual must have lived permanently in Colorado for the entire 2024 calendar year, from January 1 to December 31. In addition, the individual must have been at least 18 years old before January 1, 2024. Full residency status is a non-negotiable criterion for eligibility.

The claim process is integrated into the individual state tax return, using Form DR 0104. For low-income taxpayers who opt for the Property, Rent, or Heating Tax (PTC) Rebate, the TABOR rebate calculation is automatically included on that form. There is no separate procedure or additional application required to access this benefit.

Individuals claimed as dependents on someone else’s tax return are ineligible for the payment. Nonresidents and those who only lived part of the year in Colorado are also ineligible. While there is no maximum income limit for eligibility, the refund amount decreases progressively in the higher income brackets of the allocation table.

The stimulus check depends on your income

Refund amounts are determined by the Colorado Department of Revenue and are allocated per taxpayer, excluding dependents. For married couples filing jointly, the amount corresponding to their income bracket is doubled. The disbursement schedule, officially announced on October 17, 2024, details the exact amounts.

The payment structure shows a nonlinear progression. For example, a single taxpayer with an adjusted gross income between $0 and $53,000 is entitled to $177. The amount increases to $240 for the next bracket and reaches its maximum of $565 for single taxpayers with incomes above $302,000. The maximum is set to $1,130 per eligible individual for high-income taxpayers.

How to receive your TABO stimulus check

The method for receiving the money is linked to the information provided on the tax return. The most efficient option is direct deposit, for which the taxpayer must include their bank details on form DR 0104. If this preference is not specified, the Department of Revenue will issue a physical check, which will be mailed to the address registered on the return.

Processing times vary depending on the filing format. Returns submitted electronically through platforms like Revenue Online or commercial software are typically processed within four to six weeks. For paper returns, the processing time is typically eight to twelve weeks due to manual handling and mailing time.

The schedule for mass disbursements began in mid-October 2025, prioritizing taxpayers who filed their returns early or electronically. Most payments for returns filed by the deadline are being made between November and December 2025. Those who used an extension to file by October 15 may experience delays, with payments projected for early 2026.

Current state of distribution

As of November 2025, the active distribution phase is underway. According to official state projections, it is estimated that more than 70% of eligible taxpayers have received their refund or are at some stage of the payment process. This figure includes both direct deposits already credited and checks that have been issued and are in transit.

The Department of Revenue has reiterated that it does not request payment information through unsolicited phone calls or emails. The public has been warned about scams offering “expedited refunds” in exchange for a fee. The official channel for checking the status of a payment is the Revenue Online portal on the website tax.colorado.gov where taxpayers can access their history with their credentials.