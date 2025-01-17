If you were born on the 1st, you will get your Social Security payment on the 12. However, the February 12 payment will be for all those born before the 11th who began getting retirement benefits after April 30, 1997. It will not just be for those born on the first. For your information, this monthly payment will be delivered to your bank account on the second Wednesday in February if you requested direct deposit.

If you are receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits and Social Security, February 12 will not be your payday, even if you were born on these days. But what about those born after the 10th?

Social Security payment on Feb. 19

Another important payday for retirees will be February 19, 2025. This will be your payday as long as you were born after the 10th but before the 21st. So, from the 11th to the 20th.

In the same way, you will not qualify for this payment if you get your Social Security on February 3, 2025. Each retiree will receive a different payment amount. This is because each has a different work and filing history.

On average, retirees can get about $1,976 from the Social Security Administration. All these monthly payments will include the 2025 COLA increase. Thus, benefits will be about 49 dollars higher than in December 2024.

Last round of social Security payments in February

If you do not qualify for the Social Security payment on the second or third Wednesday in February, you will get your money on February 26, 2025. Of course, it will only be possible if you were born after the 20th.

Hence, if your birthday falls from the 21st to the 31st, you will collect your monthly payment on the 26th. The Administration has confirmed that the maximum payments will be up to $5,108.

Thi is only possible if you have worked for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA and your earnings reached the taxable maximum all those years. Filing at 70 is also required.