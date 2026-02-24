The state of Nevada plans to implement a series of modifications to the eligibility requirements of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) starting March 1, 2026, in compliance with federal regulations approved during 2025.

The adjustments directly affect the criteria under which beneficiaries can continue to receive food assistance from the federal government, and their scope encompasses hundreds of thousands of people registered in the program within the state.

OBBBA Changed SNAP Rules Forever

The regulatory framework behind these changes is the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), enacted in July 2025. This legislation modified the conditions applicable to the category known as Able-bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs), which already existed in the program but whose definition and scope were expanded.

Under the previous policy, members of this group had to demonstrate a minimum of 20 hours of weekly employment or participation in approved training programs to maintain access to benefits for more than three months within a three-year period. The new legislation extends this requirement to segments of the population that were previously excluded from this classification.

Who Loses Their SNAP Exemption in Nevada

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the federal agency that administers SNAP nationwide, instructed states to begin implementing the updated rules starting November 1, 2025, although implementation schedules have varied by jurisdiction. Nevada set its implementation date for March 1, 2026.

The Nevada Division of Social Services is the state agency responsible for managing the transition and notifying affected beneficiaries. The number of people who will no longer qualify. 44,700 out of a total of 505,500, represents approximately 8.8% of the total number of beneficiaries registered in the Silver State, a proportion that places Nevada among the states with the highest absolute number of people impacted by the reform.

Which Groups Are No Longer Exempt From SNAP Work Requirements

The quantitative impact in Nevada is considerable. The state has approximately 505,500 SNAP recipients, and according to data provided by the Nevada Division of Social Services in a statement to The Nevada Independent, around 44,700 people will lose access to federal food assistance as a direct result of the new requirements.

To qualify as an ABAWD under the updated policy, a person must simultaneously meet several conditions: be between 18 and 64 years old, not live with a child under 14, not be pregnant, not be responsible for the care of another person who is unable to care for themselves, and not have any physical or mental condition that prevents them from working. Those who meet all these criteria are subject to employment requirements to maintain benefits beyond the three-month threshold.

One of the most notable changes in defining the affected group concerns parents with dependent children. Under the previous regulations, any parent with a dependent child up to 18 years of age was exempt from the employment requirements of the ABAWD category.

With the update, this exemption is eliminated for those with children whose youngest dependent is 14 years of age or older, requiring them to meet the employment or training conditions to maintain access to the program.

Groups That Lose Their Exemptions

Three categories that previously enjoyed specific protections within the program will no longer have them. Veterans, the homeless, and young people who were in foster care will lose the exemptions that shielded them from the employment requirements of the ABAWD group. With the implementation of the new regulations, these groups will be subject to the same requirements as all other beneficiaries classified within that category.

Most SNAP recipients who can work were already required to follow the program’s general rules. These obligations include registering for work when required by the state, providing updated information about their employment status or availability when requested, and participating in SNAP Employment and Training programs when determined by the state.

Additionally, beneficiaries are expected to accept suitable job offers unless there is a valid reason to refuse them. Those who already have a job should not voluntarily leave it or reduce their working hours without just cause if they work at least 30 hours per week or earn at least $217.50 per week.