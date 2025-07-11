Social Security payments will be disbursed by the Administration on July 16 and July 23, 205. Both paydays are for those who started collecting benefits after April 30, 1997, and are not receiving SSI (the federal Supplemental Security Income program for low-income Americans). Additionally, your birthday must fall on specific days of the month.

For example, those Social Security recipients whose birth date was from the 1st to the 10th will collect their next payment on August 13, and their last one was due on July 9, 2025. The birth dates to collect the payments on July 16 or 23 are from the 11th to the 20th and from the 21st to the 31st, respectively. Even if the average retirement benefit for all workers who applied for direct deposits and checks is $2,002, not everyone qualifies for that amount.

Average Social Security payment: ages 62-67

Actually, as you will soon be able to tell from the given figures, early filing for retirement benefits can be costly. It is a great way to collect as many payments as possible, but it reduces your monthly allotment by about 30% at 62.

As of December 2024, there were more than 594,200 retired workers aged 62. As a matter of fact, they receive $1,341 on average for both men and women. The average payment for men aged 62 is about $1,485.

Women aged 62 receive about $1,207 on average from the Social Security Administration. It is a lower average payment despite the fact that their group is slightly bigger.

Being just a year older implies receiving a little more per month, and the number of recipients is also bigger. At 63, Social Security confirms that the average amount for men and women is about $1,364.

Women collect about $1,233 on average and men $1,504. Are you 64 years old? There are 1,054,710 recipients aged 64. On average, they get $1,425.42 from the SSA.

Approximately, they are 506,263 men and they receive about $1,573.59 on average. If you are a woman, the number of female recipients is 548,447 and the average is $1,288.65.

Social Security payments for 65-67: average amounts

65-year-olds can no longer apply for Social Security and get 100% of their retirement benefits. This is because the new Full Retirement Age is 66 years and 8 months and will soon be 67.

On average, 65-year-olds collect $1,611. If you are a man, the average payment for this group is $1,784. Women get $1,452 on average from the Agency in retirement.

Those who are aged between 66 and 67 are quite close to the Full Retirement Age, which means they can get 100% of their benefits if they file when they reach it.

At the age of 66, the average payment is $1,763, which is $1,958 for men and $1,580 for women. Finally, retirees aged 67 can collect $1,929. Women receive $1,719 on average, and men about $2,142. If you have not filed yet, download your SSA Statement and see how much you could get by age.