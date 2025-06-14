Social Security‘s monthly statistical snapshot of the RSDI and SSI payments has been recently unveiled. As a matter of fact, it is possible to know the average amount of money each group of recipients collects. This will be helpful for new applicants of retirement, survivors, disability insurance, and Supplemental Security Income because they can see what possible amounts are like.

What is more, if you are already receiving Social Security or SSI benefits, you will be able to compare what you get and what the average payments are. In this way, you will see if you have managed to get a lower or higher amount than average. Or perhaps you simply get the same! Let’s not forget that there are key requirements to get each of these payments, and that filing is required.

Social Security Average Amounts

In June, the Administration has unveiled the average payment amounts in May. For example, the old-age and survivors insurance average monthly benefit is $1,857.75. That includes retirement benefits, which are $1,950.27. But how much do retired workers get from the Social Security Administration in the United States?

As of April 2025, it used to be $1,999. Now, after the new release for May, the average amount for retired workers is $2,002.39. Actually, this average payment keeps increasing, and it has changed a lot since the latest COLA Fact Sheet.

The 2025 COLA Fact Sheet indicated that all retired workers received $1,927 before the 2.5% COLA increase. After the 2.5% COLA boost it became $1,976. Thus, in just a few months it has gone up by $26.

For your information, spouses of retired workers can also collect Social Security retirement benefits. Their average amount is $950.20. At the same time, the average amount for children of retired workers is $925.14.

Social Security Disability Insurance and Survivors’ average amounts

Social Security Disability Insurance, unlike retirement benefits, can be paid before age 62. Of course, this can be done when there’s a qualifying disability that prevents you from working for over a year, and you paid enough taxes as you worked.

That is the reason why the average SSDI payments are much lower than the ones for retirement benefits.

Disability Insurance: $1,439.97

Disabled workers: $1,581.97

Spouses of disabled workers: $440.46

Children of disabled workers: $512.13

When it comes to survivor benefits, the average amount for all recipients is $1,566.66. Depending on your personal situation, your average amount will be higher or lower.

Survivor benefits: $1,566.66

benefits: $1,566.66 Children of deceased workers: $1,139.18

Widowed mothers and fathers: $1,314.10

Nondisabled widow(er)s: $1,863.71

Disabled widow(er)s: $953.73

Parents of deceased workers: $1,697.90

SSI average amounts

SSI stands for Supplemental Security Income, and it is a Federal payment for adults and children who meet some conditions, but they all have limited income and resources. They must either have a qualifying disability, be blind, or be at least 65 years old.