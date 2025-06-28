Since all the Social Security payments and SSI direct deposits have been distributed in June, millions of eligible recipients are looking forward to receiving the benefits in July. The first week in July will bring two great payments for those who meet all the necessary requirements by the Administration. One of them will be for Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries, but the other one will be for RSDI (Retirement, Survivor, and Disability Insurance) benefits.

Thus, the first direct deposit will be distributed on July 1, 2025, if you are an eligible SSI recipient. That means you applied for this Federal benefit, received approval, and you have remained eligible. Bear in mind that this will be the only payday for all beneficiaries. On the contrary, if you are on Social Security, you could receive your money on 1 of the 4 paydays scheduled.

Social Security: RSDI payments on July 3, 2025

Retirees, SSDI, and Survivor recipients will collect a payment on July 3 if they are in one of these 2 situations. On the one hand, you must have been on Social Security for over 28 years.

This is because SSA sends the payments on the third if you started collecting your benefits before May 1997. Are you in a different situation? If you filed after April 30, 1997, and you qualify for the July 3 payday, it is because you are receiving both SSI and Social Security benefits.

This happens when your earnings are low and you need a Federal supplement to make ends meet. Thus, you will collect Supplemental Security Income on July 1 and Social Security benefits on July 3, 2025.

Keep in mind that the Administration will also send 3 more payments to RSDI recipients who qualify, but they will be distributed on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday in July.

July 9, 16, or 23: Paydays to receive Social Security

Those Americans on retirement, survivor, or Disability Insurance benefits who started getting benefits after April 30, 1997, and who are not currently receiving SSI benefits will get one of these payments.

For example, if your birthday is from the 1st to the 10th, your retirement, survivor, or Disability Insurance payment will be in your bank account on July 9, 2025. Beneficiaries born from the 21st to the 31st will have to wait the longest since their payday will be due on July 23, 2025.

In between these two Social Security payments, recipients born from the 11th to the 20th will collect their money on July 16. When it comes to the average retirement benefit amounts, retirees can get $2,002. SSDI recipients collect $1,581 on average, and survivors about $1,566.

SSI payments are about $718 on average, but the maximum Supplemental Security Income amount is $967 for individuals. Eligible married couples can collect up to $1,450. The maximum benefit Social Security can pay is $5,108 if you file at 70, worked for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA and earned the taxable maximum all this time, too.