As of November 2024, there were about 7,243,972 workers with a disability receiving SSDI benefit payments. On average they got $1,542 in December 2024, right before the COLA increase. Male recipients got about $1,689 on average while women about $1,394 as of December 2024. The next January payment will be due on January 8 and it will be about $1,580 after the 2025 COLA boost.

Do not forget that a spouse or child of a worker on SSDI benefits can also receive Social Security on the worker’s record. Workers with a disability, spouse, and children make a total of 8,336,023 as of November 2024.

SSDI payment on January 8 – eligibility

To receive a Social Security Disability Insurance payment of about $1,580 in 2025 you must have filed first. Once you have gotten the Agency’s approval, you must meet the birthday requirement.

This condition is essential to get your SSDI payment on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month. For example, if your birthday is on the 5th of any month, your disability benefit will be issued on January 8.

January 8 will be the payday for those SSDI recipients whose birthdays are from 1-10. This is only possible if you are not on Supplemental Security Income and you got disability benefits after April 30, 1997.

SSDI on January 15 or 22

Receiving Social Security Disability Insurance on January 15 will be possible if your birth date falls from the 11th to the 20th. So any days between that range and any month can make you eligible for this payday if you meet the other requirements and got approval from SSA.

January 22 will be the last SSDI payment in January. As you may have guessed, it will be your payday if you were born from the 21st to the 31st. Those Disability Insurance recipients whose payment was issued on January 3 will get a new check on February 3, 2025.

If you qualify for the February 3 payment because you are on Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you need to know one more thing. The SSI payment for February will be issued in advance. The new payday will be on January 31, 2025.