The Social Security Administration never gives bonuses or extra payments. Thus, SSI (Supplemental Security Income) recipients can only get 12 payments per year. However, these checks or deposits may not always be delivered on the same payday. Even if most paydays are due on the first day of the month, there can be changes.

For example, if the normal payday is February 1, but it falls on the weekend, the payment needs to be rescheduled to the previous business day. In fact, that is exactly what will happen in February. Since February 1 is Saturday, the Social Security Administration will issue the check or direct deposits on the previous Friday.

SSI due on January 31, 2025

The February payment for Supplemental Security Income recipients will be sent on the 31st. Just like the January payment was delivered on December 31. Thus, there will be 2 consecutive months with payday changes.

These changes can be helpful because SSI payments are only for low-income Americans. Remember that to receive any of these payments you must:

have a low income

have little or no resources

and meet one of these conditions: have a disability be blind be at least 65 years old



SSI payments will also include the COLA increase on Jan. 31, 2025

For your information, the February payment for SSI on January 31 will also include the 2.5% extra. Hence, the checks will be higher than in 2024 too. Thanks to the Cost-of-Living Adjustment, retirees, SSDI and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries can get extra money to make up for inflation.

The new maximum amounts for SSI are:

$967 for an individual who qualifies

$1,450 for eligible married couples

an essential person can receive up to $484

Therefore, a single person can get up to 24 dollars extra per month. Married couples who both receive Supplemental Security Income can get up to $35 extra. On average, SSI recipients got $698 in December 2024. After the COLA increase, it could become $715.