The month of July brings 4 SSDI payment dates. According to the Social Security Administration’s rule, payments for Disability Insurance are paid on one of these days: On the third day of the month, on the second Wednesday of the month, on the third Wednesday, or on the fourth. Thus, it implies the July payments for eligible recipients with a disability will be issued on July 3, July 9, 16, or 23.

In this case, no changes are expected due to a payment falling on the weekend or on a Federal holiday. For your information, you will receive your money right before Independence Day, July 4, 2025, if you meet the requirements and you belong to one of these 2 groups. Social Security will deliver a direct deposit on July 3 if you started collecting benefits before May 1997. However, retirees who are collecting the payment on July 1 for SSI will also receive their money on July 3, 2025.

Will SSDI recipients get $1,581 on July 3?

Some SSDI recipients may receive that exact amount; however, this is just a coincidence because it is the average payment for workers with a disability on Social Security.

For your information, SSDI payments can be up to $4,018 in 2025 if you meet all the conditions. Thus, this will be the maximum Disability Insurance benefit in July, regardless of the payday.

To get the full amount of $4,018 on July 3 or later, you must have worked in jobs covered by the SSA. That means your boss and/or you paid taxes to the Administration as you worked. So, the money comes from payroll taxes basically.

What is more, you must have worked for 35 years in these jobs covered by the SSA. Earning the taxable maximum for 35 years and filing at the required age is also mandatory.

SSDI payments after Independence Day

If you started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance after April 30, 1997, then, your disability payment will be deposited on July 9, July 16, or July 23, 2025.

Obviously, it is only possible to qualify for one of these paydays. The way to know your eligibility is completely different from the SSDI payment before Independence Day on July 3, 2025.

The Social Security Administration uses birthdays to arrange all the Wednesday payments. They arrive on the second Wednesday of the month, July 9, if your birthdate is from 1-10.

Those born from the 11th to the 20th receive their Disability Insurance payment on July 16, right a week after the July 9 payment. Finally, there is a possibility to get your Social Security payment on July 23 if your birthday falls on from 21-31.

Any of these Wednesday payments if for American workers with a disability who are not collecting Supplemental Security Income, got benefits after April 30, 1997, and who still remain eligible. Report any changes that could affect your eligibility to avoid overpayments or to report a marriage that could allow your spouse to get benefits on your record.