The US government has officially confirmed the Social Security payment schedule for July 2025, which is important news for millions of retirees and people with disabilities who depend on this income to cover their basic needs. With more than 70 million beneficiaries between retirement, SSDI, SSI, and veterans’ pensions, this announcement provides clarity on deposit dates and updated amounts.

Authorities have detailed that payments include a 2.8% increase corresponding to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for this year. Those who qualify for the maximum benefit could receive up to $5,108 per month, depending on their work history and retirement age. This increase seeks to maintain beneficiaries’ purchasing power in the face of inflation.

Social Security payment dates in July for retirees and people with disabilities

The official schedule establishes that payments will be distributed on five different dates, depending on the type of benefit and the recipient’s date of birth. This schedule allows the Social Security Administration to ensure orderly and efficient distribution.

The first to receive payment will be beneficiaries of the SSI (Supplemental Security Income) program, who will see the deposit reflected on July 1. Those who receive both SSI and retirement or disability benefits, or began receiving benefits before May 1997, will receive their money on July 3.

Who gets paid and when?

Below is a summary of key dates for Social Security beneficiaries in July 2025:

Date Beneficiaries