Retirees and Disability Insurance recipients with limited income may have received Supplemental Security Income on July 1 if they applied for SSI and still remain eligible after receiving Social Security’s authorization. The first payment, which comes from the SSI program, can be up to $967 if you qualify for this Federal benefit on your own.

Some eligible married couples, if they both meet the requirements, can collect up to $1,450. Another possibility is that you qualify for SSI as an essential person. It is then that you can only receive up to $484. However, this will not be the only direct deposit (or paper check) you can receive this week, according to Social Security’s payment schedule for July 2025.

Retirement & SSDI payments on July 3 confirmed by Social Security

The Administration will pay eligible retirees from one of these 2 groups of recipients. To be in one of these two groups, you can either be receiving SSDI or retirement benefits.

Those on Social Security before May 1997 will receive their retirement, survivors, or SSDI payment on July 3, 2025. However, they may not be eligible for the SSI payment on July 1.

However, if you are an SSI recipient while you are collecting Social Security, your monthly payment will be due on July 3, so one day before the Fourth of July and 2 days after the Supplemental Security Income payday.

Not eligible for SSI or Social Security in early July? Then, the Agency may issue your monthly payment on a Wednesday. It could be on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday.

How much can Social Security pay on July 3?

This will depend on the background of each recipient. The maximum benefit payable on July 3 is $5,108 if you were a high earner for 30 years or more in jobs covered by the SSA and you filed at 70.

However, this is unlikely for most retirees. SSDI payments can be up to $4,018, but again, it is not likely to happen. What is more, if you collect both SSI and retirement or SSDI, your amounts will be lower if they are compared to the average or maximum amounts.

The Administration pays $2,002 on average to retirees and about $1,581 if you are getting SSDI benefits. Spouses of retired workers can get $950 on average, and children about $925.

Spouses and children of a worker with a disability on Social Security Disability Insurance can also collect monthly payments if they meet all the conditions. Spouses get about $440 on average and children about $512.

People who start working while receive Social Security must report it to the Agency. These could affect your payment amount if you do so and you have not reached full retirement age yet. What is more, SSI and SSDI recipients must report any health improvement if they recover from their disability or get better.