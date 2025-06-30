Some SSDI and some retired workers can receive a payment tomorrow. However, they must be eligible recipients of the SSI program. So, you must have applied and received approval from the Social Security Administration to collect Supplemental Security Income. In fact, not all seniors or people with disability qualify for the full amount of $1,450.

It will depend on your financial situation as well as your marital status. Bear in mind that there are three groups of SSI recipients, and each can collect a completely different maximum amount. For example, an individual on Supplemental Security Income benefits can receive up to $967. However, if you are an essential person, you can get up to $484. People on this Federal benefit can get up to $1,450 if they are married and both qualify.

When will the Federal Government issue SSI direct deposits?

According to the Social Security’s payment schedule, the Federal Government will deliver monthly payments on July 1. Bear in mind that the normal payday for this program is the first day of the month.

Hence, there are no changes and the Administration confirms that eligible recipients will get their money on the first. Only when the first day of the month falls on the weekend, or on a Federal holiday is it necessary to change the normal payday.

Anyway, this is advantageous for Americans on a low income who need to the these monthly payments of up to $967 or $1,450 as soon as possible because they have run out of money. In fact, it is beneficial because when the payday changes, it arrives 1, 2, or even 3 days before the due date.

Are you on SSI and Social Security together?

Some Americans will receive SSI on July 1 and Social Security on July 3. This is because they have limited income and little to no resources, so they receive SSDI or retirement benefits while they get a supplement from the Supplemental Security Income program.

Keep in mind that it is possible to combine both benefits as long as your income or resources do not change. If they change because you get a job or get married, you may lose SSI or get a reduction in your payment amount.

If you are not on Supplemental Security Income, you may still get a Social Security payment on July 3, 2025. This is possible if you started collecting retirement or SSDI benefits before May 1997.

Some of you may have limited income and limited resources and may not be receiving SSI benefits. For your information, it is necessary to apply for the Supplemental Security Income program.

But what are the key requirements? The SSI program requires applicants and recipients to: