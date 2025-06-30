Holiday expenses and soaring prices can drain your summer budget. Summer hacks to fight the heat and cool down your house without Air conditioning (AC) can definitely come in handy. Reducing your expenditure can be a lifeline in the middle of a rough patch. What is more, it will also be beneficial for the environment while you are saving bucks to spend in the summer months while on vacation.

Let’s not take for granted that all American citizens have AC in their homes. Some of them have just a few days of heat per year, so they do not find it necessary to make such an important expenditure for just a few days. However, heat waves may be more frequent than in the past. So, more people are looking for homemade methods, tips, and hacks to save money while they cool down their houses.

Hacks to cool down your house and say goodbye to the heat

Have you ever thought that the color of your house, your furniture, and your walls can affect the temperature in your home? For example, in many European countries, you may come across villages and towns that are completely white.

Apart from other reasons, one of them is the fact that light colours like white will help you keep your how cooler and you will easily say goodbye to the heat. In fact, light colors are the ones that keep the least heat, because they simply don’t absorb it as much as dark colors.

Painting your walls in light colors and having furniture and drapes in light colors will contribute to fighting against the undesirable heat in summer. Decoration plays, therefore, an important role in reducing the heat in your home.

This goes hand in hand with the number of plants you have in your house. Plants can also help your house be cooler. Some houses, which have plants all over the facade, can also see how their temperature can drop. Some experts claim that a house covered in vines, compared to bare walls, can help lower the temperature between 9ºF to 27ºF.

More hacks to beat the heat without AC

Don’t let AC drain your savings, and take these simple steps to lower the temperature in your house. Say goodbye to the heat by blocking it. Have you checked your windows?

When the sun is heating the most, it is essential to close all the windows and shut the blinds and drapes you have. Of course, ideally it should be done in all the rooms, but if you need daylight, just do it in the rooms you are not using.

List of hacks to beat the heat without AC

Here are some final tips to cool down your house with simple changes: