The IRS claims that American taxpayers who need it, can check the status of their amended tax return after some time. Therefore, once you file an amended return, you cannot check its status as fast as if it were the first time you filed your tax return. Generally, taxpayers in this situation will have to wait for up to 3 weeks after they have submitted it.

What is more, the IRS states that, in general, you should allow eight to twelve weeks for your Form 1040-X to be processed. This is the fastest option because, sometimes, it could even take longer. Therefore, it is important to know that the time to process it can take up to sixteen weeks. Of course, the Agency allows taxpayers to visit their processing status dashboard for more details about timeframes.

IRS Where’s My Amended Return

As a matter of fact, the “Where’s My Amended Return?” will show your amended return status for this tax year and up to 3 prior years. In order to check its status, there are a few things the IRS will request.

Here’s what you need to check the status of your amended return in the U.S.:

ZIP Code

Social Security Number

Date of birth

Once you have gathered all this necessary information, you will be able to check the status of your amended return online at: https://www.irs.gov/filing/wheres-my-amended-return.

IRS system availability

The Internal Revenue Service says that the “Where’s My Amended Return” is available 24 hours except for:

Occasional Sundays from 1 – 7 a.m. Eastern time

Mondays from 12 – 3 a.m. Eastern time

For your information, there are some amended returns’ statuses that cannot be checked with the “Where’s My Amended Return?” tool.

Returns processed by special units such as Examination or Bankruptcy

Form 1040 marked as an amended or corrected return (instead of 1040-X)

Injured spouse claims

Carryback applications and claims

Business returns

Returns with a foreign address

Do you think you need to call the IRS regarding your amended tax return? The Agency makes it clear that to call them about your return only if you are requested to do so.

The IRS will let you know you need to contact them through the “Where’s My Amended Return”. In this way, you will only have to wait for this request, so there is no need to call the Agency if you are not told to do so.

Actually, the Internal Revenue Service has several numbers to call depending on your personal situation. For instance, it is a different number if you are an individual or you are the owner of a business. Wait times can be sometimes long, so make sure the contact the IRS, if required, when fewer people tend to call them. To get the telephone number, use this official website: https://www.irs.gov/help/let-us-help-you