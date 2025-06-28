With the arrival of summer and soaring temperatures, the state of New York has introduced a crucial economic aid for its most vulnerable residents. The state government will provide up to $1,000 to those who complete a simple application process.

This initiative is part of the Refrigeration Assistance Program, aimed at ensuring a safe and cool environment in low-income households during the hottest months of the year.

How the HEAP Refrigeration Program Can Cover Your A/C Costs

The benefit is administered through the HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) under its refrigeration assistance category. This one-time subsidy covers the cost of purchasing and installing air conditioning units or fans in homes that meet specific medical, financial, and age-related criteria.

New York is offering subsidies to help cover the cost of air conditioning during the summer. Eligible households can receive up to $1,000 for the installation of wall-mounted air conditioning units. For those where fixed installations aren’t possible, up to $800 is available for portable units or fans.

How the Subsidy Works

The funding is distributed directly through the local assistance office and is provided as a subsidy, meaning there’s no need for repayment. This initiative is designed to ensure that everyone can stay cool during the hot summer months without the financial burden.

Eligibility for the $1,000 Check

To qualify for this financial aid, households must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Have at least one member who is over 60 years old.

Have at least one member who is under 6 years old.

Eligibility Criteria for Assistance

Having a household member with a documented medical condition worsened by extreme heat .

worsened by . Being a recipient of SNAP , Temporary Assistance (TA) , or SSI (Code A).

, , or (Code A). Meeting the state’s established monthly income limits .

. Lacking a functional air conditioner or owning one that is over five years old .

or owning one that is over . Not having received a HEAP air conditioning unit in the past five years.

Administrative Requirement for Receiving $1,000

To qualify for the $1,000 benefit, the only essential administrative step is to have your application with the HEAP program updated and approved. You can do this online, by phone, or in person. Remember, this must be completed before June 23, 2025, as this date marks the end of the application period. Missing this deadline might result in losing access to the benefit.

All information for apply here: https://access.nyc.gov/