If you have neglected your Social Security payments and you have a limited income in retirement, there is something you can do about it. The Administration allows low-income retirees to apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI). This is Federal payment which you can receive while getting retirement benefits in the United States.

On average, seniors aged 65 or older get about $575 from the SSI program revealed Social Security’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, for December 2024. Undoubtedly, if you have a low income and little to no resources, $575 extra would come in handy.

What are the requirements to get SSI while on Social Security?

Apart from having a low income and little or no resources, you must be in one of the following situations:

either have a qualifying disability

or be blind

or be at least 65 years old

What is more, you must be currently living in the United States and be a U.S. citizen or national. If you are a resident of the District of Columbia and the Northern Mariana Islands you can also apply. Filing and meeting other minor conditions is essential.

Not just SSI while on Social Security

Apart from SSI benefits, Social Security recipients may receive spousal benefits. Sometimes you can get extra money if you claim spousal benefits on your spouse’s record.

Also, you can apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) while receiving retirement or SSDI benefits. It can provide you with monthly checks to buy groceries and save money on food.

It will also allow you to buy healthier food and save money on health-related issues. SNAP checks can be up to $292 if you are single and up to $536 if you are 2 members in the same household.

Contact Social Services in your State to see other programs for seniors. Some States also offer the Restaurant Meals Program for SNAP recipients, which will allow you to buy hot meals.