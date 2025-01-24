Before learning how to maximize your SSDI benefits, it is important to check if you meet the general requirements to qualify for this Social Security Disability Insurance.

Make sure you have worked enough because if you have not paid enough payroll taxes, you cannot get SSDI payments. Although to get Social Security retirement benefits you will need 40 work credits at 62, Disability Insurance applicants may qualify at a younger age for fewer work credits. For example, 2 years of work to get payments at the age of 30. Having a qualifying disability is essential. It must meet SSA’s strict definition.

Requirements to get the largest SSDI payments in 2025

Having a disability prevents you from working and it could be in your 20s, 30s or even earlier. That is why many SSDI recipients have a low disability payment from Social Security.

They cannot work for many years to pay the necessary taxes to get larger SSDI payments. So, if you have managed to work for 35 years before claiming disability benefits, you are meeting the first requirement.

Another important requirement is to have jobs covered by SSA. Bear in mind that some jobs do not pay taxes to Social Security, or if you work abroad. So, having jobs that pay payroll taxes for 35 years is necessary. Requirements continue below.

SSDI and the taxable maximum

If you would like to receive the largest Social Security Disability Insurance or even the largest retirement benefit payment, you must have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years.

This is the most challenging condition since you must be such a high earner that only a few Americans can collect it. the list of requirements go on. The age you file for SSDI payments also matters.

Therefore, you must file as late as the Social Security Administration allows. If you manage to meet all these conditions, you will receive $4,018 from Social Security. Only those in retirement can receive more money if they file at 70. Actually, they can get up to $5,108 thanks to delayed credits.