On February 24, 2026, President Donald Trump presented a proposal during his address to Congress aimed at extending access to retirement savings to approximately 56 million private sector workers who currently do not have an employer-sponsored retirement plan.

The initiative envisions the creation of portable savings accounts with tax advantages, whose design would take as its model the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), the federal fund known for its low administrative fees.

Trump’s New Retirement Plan On a Nutshell

According to the White House, the federal government would make contributions of up to one thousand dollars annually per worker as a counterpart to individual contributions.

The measure would seek to expand retirement coverage for a segment of the workforce that, due to the nature of their employment or the size of the companies where they work, does not have access to 401(k) plans or other similar mechanisms offered by larger employers.

The announcement came in a context where the debate about the economic security in old age has gained political ground in Washington, particularly regarding the gap between workers with corporate retirement benefits and those without.

Who Qualifies for Trump’s New Federal Retirement Savings Account?

The structure of the proposal is linked to Saver’s Match, a program already contemplated in existing legislation and scheduled to come into force in 2027. Under that scheme, the federal government would contribute the equivalent of 50% of the worker’s contribution.

The amount would be up to a maximum of one thousand dollars for individuals and two thousand dollars for couples. That amount would arrive in the form of a federal tax credit, not as a direct deposit.

Access to the benefit is conditional on income levels: individual workers must earn less than $35,500 annually, while for couples the limit is set at $71,000 a year. This limits the universe of beneficiaries to the low and lower-middle income segments of the labor market.

What the White House Says About the New Retirement Plan

A White House official indicated that the proposal “can largely be implemented with existing administrative authorities,” suggesting the administration might move forward without new legislation. However, the same official acknowledged that “future legislation can bolster this game-changing plan,” leaving open the possibility of expanding or consolidating the program through legislation.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, indicated that, should a formal legislative process be required, the proposal could be channeled through the mechanism of budget reconciliation. This is a parliamentary procedure that allows fiscal measures to be approved with a simple majority in the Senate, avoiding the possibility of a block by the minority.

How Trump Plans to Push His Retirement Proposal Through

This detail reveals that the administration is considering at least two implementation paths: an executive one, based on existing administrative powers, and a legislative one, which would depend on the reconciliation process in Congress. The timelines and feasibility of each path remain undefined publicly at this time.

The proposal does not operate in a regulatory vacuum. Currently, workers without a company plan have access to Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) as an alternative. The difference proposed by the new initiative, according to its proponents, lies in facilitating the registration process—potentially making it automatic—and in incentivizing federal funding as a lever to increase the effective participation rate.

The Broader Tax Context: Deductions for Senior Citizens

Alongside the retirement account proposal, Trump highlighted during his speech a $6,000 tax deduction aimed at older adults, included in the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed in July 2025. This benefit could partially or totally reduce the tax burden on income derived from Social Security for millions of people in that age group.

The combination of these two measures—extending savings for active workers and providing tax relief for retirees—constitutes a public policy package focused on different stages of the American worker’s economic cycle. However, the operational details of the first proposal, including the mechanisms for managing the new accounts and the entity responsible for their oversight, have not been precisely disclosed as of the date of this report.

Analysts who have reviewed the scheme point out that one of the structural challenges is that lower-income workers—precisely the segment targeted by the measure—often lack available savings, which limits the real impact of the government matching incentive if there is no underlying contributory capacity.