The Social Security Administration (SSA) is resetting its payment schedule for more than 70 million recipients of the various types of benefits it administers. Among them, it is distributing Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments over three dates during October 2025, based on the beneficiary’s date of birth.

To begin with, those born between the 1st and 10th receive their payment on October 8th. Those born between the 11th and 20th receive their payment on October 15th. And those born between the 21st and 31st receive their payment on October 22nd. This system, implemented since 1997, avoids overloads in the processing of 65 million monthly payments.

In October, these payments coincide with the announcement window for the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), scheduled for mid-month, but let’s break it down and see everything in order.

SSDI amounts in effect for October: averages per individual and per couple

SSDI amounts in 2025 reflect the 2.5% COLA applied in January. The average monthly benefit for disabled workers is $1,580. For disabled workers with dependents, such as spouses or children, the average is $2,826.

The maximum amount for an individual beneficiary without dependents is $4,018, calculated at 90% of wage-indexed average earnings (WIA).

These limits are based on previous Social Security contributions. The SSDI program distributes $140 billion annually, but disparities persist: women and minorities receive up to 20% less due to historical wage gaps.

Who is eligible for SSDI: the requirements as of today

To qualify for SSDI in 2025, five main requirements must be met. First, work history: at least 40 credits of coverage (equivalent to $6,600 in earnings in 2025), with 20 credits in the last 10 years before disability. People under 24 may qualify with fewer credits.

Second, a severe disability that prevents any substantial work, defined as earnings exceeding $1,620 per month (it’s higher for non-blind individuals in 2025). The condition must last at least 12 months or be terminal, supported by medical evidence such as medical records and SSA evaluations.

Third, inability to return to previous jobs or adapt to new ones, assessed in a five-step process that includes a review of residual work. Fourth, legal residency in the U.S. Fifth, not exceeding income limits when combined with SSI. Approximately 65% ​​of initial applications are denied, and appeals can take up to two years. Denial rates are 15% higher for African Americans due to documented biases.

How much are SSDI payments expected to increase under the COLA in 2026?

The projected COLA for 2026, according to the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), is 2.7%, based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Seniors (CPI-W) from July to September 2025. This adjustment would raise the average benefit for disabled workers to $1,623, an increase of $43 per month. For families, it would rise to $2,904, an increase of $78.

The individual maximum would rise to $4,126, adding $108. The TSCL indicates that this projection could be revised if inflation accelerates due to factors such as geopolitical tensions or energy price hikes; otherwise, it will remain at 2.7%, below the IMF’s projected inflation of 3.2%.

The SSA’s official announcement is scheduled for October 13, 2025. Despite the Government shutdown, the SSA processes applications online or by phone at 1-800-772-1213, because it is considered an essential service.