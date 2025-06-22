Social Security’s payment schedule indicates that some retirees will receive money on June 25, 2025. This will be the payday for those on retirement benefits who started getting them after April 30, 1997, and whose birthday is after the 20th. If you are receiving Supplemental Security Income, June 25 will not be your payday.

Those Social Security recipients on SSI simultaneously get SSI on July 1 and retirement (or SSDI) on July 3, 2025. The amount of this retirement benefit will depend on each worker’s background. Not all retirees receive $2,831, which is the maximum amount in 2025. Of course, some do not even receive the average of $2,002.

Are you on the list to get Social Security on June 25?

Use this simple checklist to see if you are eligible for the retirement benefit payment on June 25. Not all retirees qualify for the same payday, and once you qualify for one of them, you are ineligible for the other 3 paydays.

Recipients started collecting Social Security payments after April 30, 1997

after April 30, 1997 Recipients did not receive benefits before May 1997

Recipients are not currently collecting Supplemental Security Income benefits from the Federal Government

Recipients must remain eligible

Recipients must meet SSA’s rules

Bear in mind that if you have started receiving Social Security before Full Retirement Age, you must report any work you do because it could affect your payment amount if you go over the limit.

Are you a Social Security recipient with a $2,831 payment?

Some retirees who were high earners for many years may collect $2,831 from the Administration on June 25, 2025. To receive so much money, you must have worked for a minimum of 35 years; often, you may need even more years.

It will depend on the earnings you had every year. A year or several with low wages can reduce your monthly payment. Apart from working all these year, you must have earned the contribution and benefit base all this time too.

It must be done in jobs covered by the Administration. If you are a worker but you do not pay any tax to Social Security, you may not qualify for retirement benefits, even if you may get a pension from your employer.

Filing is another requirement. People who have worked for 35 years, or for any other number of years but at least 10, will need to apply for retirement benefits to get money every month.

In fact, some people who do not rely on this money may not be bother to file for benefits if this is not essential for them. On average, a Social Security recipient aged 62 can get $1,341.

Men receive from the SSA about $1,485 on average, while women get about $1,207 at 62. The average payment for all retired workers is $2,002. As you can see, early filing can considerably reduce your Social Security payment in retirement.