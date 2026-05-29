What People Over 70 Must Know Before Renewing Their Driver’s License in Every U.S. State

— Renewing your driver's license as a senior in the US

There are roughly 48 million Americans over 65 holding a valid driver’s license. Many of them will face renewal requirements that simply don’t apply to younger drivers — extra steps that vary so dramatically from state to state that a 71-year-old in Arizona goes through a completely different process than someone the same age in Florida or Illinois.

Social media has spent months circulating claims that Washington now mandates annual road tests and cognitive screenings for anyone past 70. None of it is true. Fact-checkers at Snopes traced those posts to low-credibility sites and confirmed no such law exists. Driver licensing has always been a state matter, and that hasn’t changed.

A new federal requirement for every driver’s license

What did change federally — and this one is real — is the REAL ID requirement, which took effect May 7, 2025. Since that date, boarding a domestic flight or entering a federal building requires either a REAL ID-compliant license or a passport.

A standard state license still works fine behind the wheel. The two things are separate, and conflating them has caused unnecessary confusion for older drivers already navigating enough paperwork.

The three things states actually add for older drivers

When states do impose extra steps, they typically fall into three categories: shorter renewal cycles, mandatory in-person visits, and vision testing at every renewal.

Vision screening is the most common measure. Forty-one states require it at license renewal, though the age at which it kicks in varies. In Maryland, proof of adequate vision is required starting at age 40. In Iowa, drivers 70 and older must pass a vision test every single renewal cycle — something younger Iowa drivers only face when they appear in person. In Florida, vision testing becomes mandatory at 80.

In-person renewal requirements remove the option to renew by mail or online. California, Idaho, Louisiana, and Massachusetts all require drivers 70 and older to appear at a DMV office.

California goes further: online renewal is blocked entirely once a driver turns 80. However, California did ease one requirement in October 2024 — drivers 70 and older with a clean record no longer need to take the written knowledge test.

Shorter renewal cycles increase how often a driver’s fitness is assessed. Arizona moves drivers to a five-year cycle at age 60; the standard interval in that state is 12 years. Hawaii requires renewal every two years for drivers over 72, compared to every eight years for the general population. In New Mexico, drivers 79 and older renew annually.

The state that stands alone: Illinois

Illinois has historically been the only state in the country that required a behind-the-wheel road test based solely on age. Under the rules still in effect as of this writing, drivers must take a road test starting at age 75, every four years between 75 and 80, every two years from 81 to 86, and annually from 87 onward.

That changes on July 1, 2026. Governor JB Pritzker signed the Road Safety and Fairness Act (HB 1226) on August 15, 2025, raising the mandatory road test age from 79 to 87. Under the new law, drivers between 79 and 86 will still renew in person and take a vision test — and a written test if a driving violation exists — but will no longer be required to take a road test.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias framed the existing rule as discriminatory, noting that “senior citizens tend to be safe drivers.” That assessment is backed by data: in 2023, the crash rate for drivers 75 and older was 24.61 per 1,000 drivers — lower than every age group between 16 and 74. House Bill 1226 passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly unanimously and took effect as signed. The road test requirement at 87 remains in place under the new law.

The act also adds a mechanism for family members to report cognitive or medical concerns to the Secretary of State’s office for medical board review — a safeguard Illinois previously lacked. Until now, Illinois was one of only five states without a formal family reporting process.

What no state does: cancel a license because of age

No state in the U.S. automatically revokes a driver’s license on the basis of age alone. Restrictions follow from tested fitness — vision failure, documented violations, or medical review — not from a birthday.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tracks renewal requirements across all 50 states and updates its tables regularly. For anyone approaching a renewal, the most reliable step is checking the IIHS data or the DMV website specific to their state, since requirements shift and social media summaries are frequently outdated or wrong.

The rules differ enough state to state that generalizations can mislead. What remains consistent is this: age triggers closer scrutiny, but it does not, by itself, end the right to drive.