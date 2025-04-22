SSDI is the Social Security Disability Insurance program. If you started collecting disability benefits before May 1997, your next payment will be delivered on May 2, 2025. In general, the normal payday for Disability Insurance is the third day of the month. However, if it falls on the weekend or on a Federal holiday, it must be paid on the previous business day.

So, since May 3 is Saturday, Social Security will deposit payments on May 2, which is Friday, and it is a business day. As a result, all eligible recipients will get their money 24 hours ahead of schedule. It could be the case that you got benefits after April 30, 1997, and you do not qualify for the SSDI payment on May 2. If so, here is the next payday.

SSDI payment on April 23, 2025

The next Disability Insurance payday will be for those recipients who were born from the 21st to the 31st. It does not really matter the month or year as long as you are an eligible recipient. This will be the last April payday after the Social Security Administration issued payments on April 3, April 9, and April 16.

Bear in mind that this monthly payment on April 23 will not be for you if:

You are currently receiving Supplemental Security Income

You break SSA rules

rules You no longer have a qualifying disability

You got benefits before May 1997

For your information, this will be the third round of Wednesday payments and the last one in April. Do not forget that even if the Social Security Administration delivers all the Disability Insurance payments on time, financial institutions and banks may sometimes take a little longer to process payments. Hence, the Administration recommends waiting for 3 mailing days before you call or contact SSA to report a missing payment.

SSDI direct deposits on May 14, 21, and 28

If you are not eligible for the May 2 payment because you are not on SSI and you got benefits after April 30, 1997, you will receive Social Security Disability Insurance on one of these Wednesday payments.

Those SSDI recipients born from the 1st to the 10th will get their Social Security payment on Wednesday, May 14. If your birthday falls from the 11th to the 20th, then your next payday will be May 21, 2025.

If you receive your April payment on the 23rd, then you will have to wait until May 28 to receive your Disability Insurance for next month. As for the payment amounts, it will depend on the worker’s background.

On average, an SSDI recipient gets about $1,580. This is the latest average amount the Social Security Administration announced in March for the February payments. If you are on SSI and SSDI simultaneously, save May 1 and May 30 because they will be the next paydays for Supplemental Security Income.