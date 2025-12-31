The clock is ticking toward a tax season unlike any other. Forget the usual scramble in April. For American households and businesses, the real work for the 2026 filing year starts now, shaped by a whirlwind of legislative changes and a tax agency in the midst of a high-stakes transformation.

The catalyst is the sweeping “One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act” signed into law in 2025 by President Donald Trump. This isn’t just a routine update, yet it’s a recalibration of the tax code with direct implications for wallets. The law extended several provisions teetering on the brink of expiration and layered in new, temporary benefits designed to offer targeted relief.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Treasury Department are now in a race against the clock to interpret these rules, update forms, and reprogram systems before the filing window swings open in late January.

New Tax Breaks and Deductions to Begin in January

The centerpiece grabbing headlines is the novel deduction for tip and overtime income. Touted as a win for service workers and hourly employees, it allows deductions of up to $25,000 in reported tips and an additional $12,500 for overtime pay ($25,000 for couples filing jointly). But the fine print matters: the benefit phases out for higher earners, and crucially, it requires a valid Social Security number.

Another measure aims to support older Americans. Taxpayers aged 65 and above can claim an extra $6,000 deduction through 2028. However, analysts note a significant caveat. This bonus deduction is fully available only to individuals with an adjusted gross income below $75,000 ($150,000 for joint filers) and vanishes entirely at higher income levels. For many low-income retirees living primarily on untaxed Social Security benefits, this well-intentioned policy may offer little tangible financial relief.

More Changes and Dates in the Tax Season 2026

Beyond these new items, other key thresholds are shifting. The contentious cap on the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction sees a temporary reprieve, rising to $40,000 for 2025 with planned incremental increases.

The Child Tax Credit (CTC) also gets a modest boost, increasing by $200 per eligible child. Meanwhile, standard annual inflation adjustments will push the baseline standard deduction slightly higher, to an estimated $16,100 for singles and $32,200 for married couples filing jointly.

Beyond those changes, the agency is aggressively steering taxpayers toward its Online Account system, a portal that has become indispensable. Through it, filers can access prior-year transcripts, view digital copies of key documents like W-2s and 1099s submitted by their employers, and securely authorize their tax professionals.

The traditional tax calendar holds firm. The IRS will likely begin accepting returns between January 27 and 31, 2026. The deadline to file and pay without penalty remains April 15. While a six-month extension to file (Form 4868) is available, it is not an extension to pay any taxes owed; estimated payments are still due by the April deadline to avoid penalties and interest.