If you are currently receiving any Government assistance, it is important to check your eligibility for all of Amazon Prime for half the price. As a matter of fact, income-verified customers can have access all of Prime for just $6,99 per month. In this way, you are saving 8 dollars per month because the regular price is $14,99.

What is more, Amazon allows eligible recipients who have never used this platform to try Prime Access for free for 30 days. By doing so, this company allows Government assistance recipients to check if Prime Access is suitable for them or not. Sometimes you don’t even know what it really offers, and you don’t learn about its advantages until you try it.

Which Government assistance recipients can enjoy Amazon Prime Access for half price?

Although most people tend to think of SNAP or SSI when it comes to Federal benefits for low-income Americans, there are many more benefits that may help citizens with verified income qualify. Thus, to get reduce Prime Access you must be on one of the following benefits.

Here is the full list of qualifying programs that may allow you to get Prime Access for less money:

SSI

SNAP

NAP

TANF

TTANF

Direct Express Prepaid Debit Card

Medicaid

NSLP (It stands for the National School Lunch Program)

LIHEAP, (refers to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program)

WIC

IRS tax Transcripts

If you are currently receiving one of these benefits, provide Amazon with the required information in order to start enjoying all of Prime as soon as possible. Saving money is possible if you follow these steps.

How to qualify for the reduced Amazon Prime price

Some people may have limited income and resources, but they have not verified it yet because they are not collecting any of the previously mentioned benefits in the United States.

First of all, verify your income or simply upload a document that confirms your eligibility for SSI, SNAP, WIC, TANF or any other qualifying programs. Once you verify you are receiving a Government assistance program, you must enter a payment method.

Remember that even if it is a reduced price, you must pay $6.99 per month. Thus, if you took part in the trial period, you will have to pay the reduced price once it is over.

That is the reason why you need this payment method. Step three is to unlock everything Amazon Prime has to offer. Not sure if you would like this Prime Access?

It includes fast and free delivery on millions of items. Sometimes you could even receive what you have purchased on the very same day. What is more, it has unlimited streaming. Besides, it has exclusive deals and savings. Not to mention the fact you can enjoy Amazon music, Prime Gaming, or Prime Fuel Savings Offer.

Source: https://www.amazon.com/amazonprime?primeCampaignId=accessWlpPrimeRedir#