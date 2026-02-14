If you live in the United States (or just have friends there and want to keep track of the time difference), you are probably well aware that we are heading into that part of the year where the sun starts sticking around a little later in the evening. Yes, it is almost time for Daylight Saving Time again.

Grab your coffee (or your tea) and let’s find out exactly when this is happening in 2026, because honestly, it can get a little confusing trying to figure out what time your cousin in Chicago will be springing forward compared to your aunt in Phoenix.

Daylight Saving Time 2026: States and Time Zones

Here is the deal: For most of us in the contiguous 48 states and Washington D.C., the official switch happens on the second Sunday in March. In 2026, that date lands on Sunday, March 8th. The change happens at that weird, witching hour of 2:00 a.m. local time.

One minute it is 1:59 a.m., and the next minute it is suddenly 3:00 a.m. You lose an hour of sleep, but you gain an hour of evening daylight.

Now, because the United States stretches across four main time zones in the lower 48, the actual “clock time” when you change your clocks is the same (2 a.m. local), but the corresponding time on the East Coast vs. the West Coast is obviously different.

The Daylight Saving Time Table For Your State

We have put together a quick reference table below to help visualize it. This should be handy if you are scheduling meetings across state lines or just trying to figure out when to call your relatives or friends in other states:

Time Zone What Happens in 2026 Where It Applies Eastern Time 2:00 a.m. EST jumps to 3:00 a.m. EDT New York, DC, Atlanta, Miami Central Time 2:00 a.m. CST jumps to 3:00 a.m. CDT Chicago, Dallas, Nashville Mountain Time 2:00 a.m. MST jumps to 3:00 a.m. MDT Denver, Salt Lake City, Santa Fe Pacific Time 2:00 a.m. PST jumps to 3:00 a.m. PDT LA, Seattle, Portland

Some US States Won’t Change Their Times

Before you go marking your calendar, I have to throw in the usual disclaimer because the US time zone rules always have a few odd quirks. While the table above covers the vast majority of the lower 48, there is a big exception you need to know about: Arizona.

Most of Arizona says “no thanks” to Daylight Saving Time. They stay on Mountain Standard Time year-round. Why? Because when it is 110 degrees outside, the last thing you want is the sun blasting heat until 9 p.m. So, if you are in Phoenix, your clocks do not change on March 8th. The only tricky part is the Navajo Nation, which does follow DST, even though it is partially located within Arizona. Keeps things interesting, right?

So, mark your calendars for the night of Saturday, March 7th. Before you go to bed, move those analog clocks forward one hour. Your phone and computer will probably handle it themselves. Then, get ready to enjoy those long, light-filled evenings all the way until we do the whole thing in reverse on Sunday, November 1st, 2026, when we “fall back” and get that hour of sleep back.