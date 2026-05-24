Social Security Payments Updates: One Last Check in May Before Moving to June

Wednesday, May 27, is the last Social Security payment date of the month. After that, the next deposit does not land until June 10 — a 14-day gap that trips up beneficiaries who assume checks come more frequently.

The May 27 payment goes to retirees, survivors, and disability recipients born between the 21st and 31st of any month. Earlier in May, two other groups already received their deposits: birth dates 1–10 got paid on May 13, and birth dates 11–20 on May 20. That three-Wednesday structure is standard for anyone who began collecting after May 1997.

One group skips that calendar entirely. Beneficiaries who started receiving benefits before May 1997 — and those who collect both Social Security and SSI simultaneously — get Social Security on the 3rd of each month, SSI on the 1st. Their May payments cleared weeks ago.

June Social Security dates with no changes

June runs clean. No federal holidays fall on a Wednesday this month, so the SSA will not move any date forward.

Birth dates 1–10 collect on June 10.

Birth dates 11–20 on June 17.

Birth dates 21–31 on June 24.

SSI opens the month on June 1.

That’s the complete June calendar. Nothing shifts.

What the SSA checks actually reflect this year

Every payment since January carries the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment the SSA applied for 2026. In dollar terms, the average retirement benefit went from roughly $2,015 to approximately $2,071 — about $56 more per month. Modest, but it’s permanent, not a one-time addition, and it compounds into future COLA calculations.

The adjustment is tied to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. SSA does not choose the number — the inflation formula sets it automatically each fall for the following year.

The number most people never hit

The SSA publishes maximum monthly benefits by claiming age, and the spread is quite large. Claim at 62 — the earliest legal option — and the 2026 ceiling is $2,969 a month.

Wait until full retirement age, which is 67 years old for anyone born in 1960 or later, and that ceiling jumps to $4,207. Those who are able to hold off until 70 years old and it reaches $5,181.

Nobody hands you those amounts automatically. Hitting them requires 35 years of earnings at or above the taxable wage base, which sits at $184,500 in 2026.

The SSA pulls the 35 highest-earning years from a worker’s record and zeros out any missing year. One decade of part-time work, a career gap, or years below the cap, and the maximum becomes unreachable regardless of claiming age. For most workers the realistic ceiling is well below those figures. The $2,071 average tells that story.

Why claiming age is the one lever that still works

Taking benefits at 62 instead of 67 cuts the monthly check by 30%, permanently. On a $2,000 base benefit that’s $600 gone every month — $7,200 a year, every year, for life. There is no correction mechanism. The reduction does not expire at 67.

The opposite also holds. Each year past full retirement age generates an 8% delayed credit, capped at age 70. Someone whose base benefit at 67 would be $2,000 receives $2,480 at 70 — a 24% permanent increase simply from waiting three years.

Whether that tradeoff makes sense depends on health, other income sources, and break-even math that varies by individual. What does not vary is the mechanic: the SSA’s formula rewards delay and penalizes early claiming in ways that follow a worker for decades.

If May 27 does not arrive on time

Direct deposit recipients typically see funds early in the business day. Paper checks take longer and can arrive several days after the official payment date.

If the deposit has not appeared by the close of business on May 27, SSA guidance is to wait three additional business days before calling the agency or the bank. The delay almost always originates at the financial institution, not at SSA’s end.