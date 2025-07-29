The IRS has recently made a reminder on its social media. This message is particularly important for taxpayers who have summer plans. Especially, if they need to make tax payment in July, August, or September. Also, take this piece of information into account if you need to make any federal tax deposits. Thanks to this tool, you will be able to schedule tax payments.

Have you heard of the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System? Taxpayers often refer to it as EFTPS. Making use of it can avoid any slip or oversight, which you may not want to happen.

IRS EFTPS

The Internal Revenue Service offers a system that allows taxpayers who need to make recurring tax payments to the Agency to schedule them up to 365 days in advance.

Therefore, no excuses if you forget to make tax payments on a daily basis because it is really easy to use. To be able to use EFTPS, you must log in. For your information, it is necessary to use multifactor authentication to sign in.

Do not forget that using the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System is completely free. This great system is offered by the U.S. Department of Treasury so that taxpayers can pay federal taxes on time and schedule them not to forget about tax payments due on a particular date.

What the IRS says EFTPS offers

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that it offers security. So, you can count on this important factor. To achieve it, you will only have access to it if you have your Personal Identification Number, Internet Password, and the use of your Taxpayer Identification Number (which could be a Social Security Number or EIN).

Why is the IRS EFTPS convenient? Obviously, the feature that most taxpayers like is the fact that they can schedule tax payments up to 365 days in advance. What is more, you can make your tax payment from home.

This IRS system is available 24/7. Besides, you can pay employment, income, excise, and estimated federal tax payments in the U.S. If you make a mistake, you can cancel or change it easily. Other features are: