Why Safety Is Now the #1 Thing a Retiree Should Look for in America (And Places to Find It)

— The safest spots for retirement in the USA

Safety isn’t just avoiding theft. It’s being able to walk your neighborhood without worry. It’s knowing that a power outage during a heat wave won’t leave a retiree without air conditioning. It’s also knowing your home insurance won’t triple overnight.

A cheap place can become unsafe for retirees fast if insurance companies pull ou, like they’ve done in parts of Florida and California. Or if a long stretch of extreme heat knocks out the grid. That’s why any serious search includes flood and fire risk maps (First Street Foundation’s, updated March 2026) and a rule: a hospital with an ICU must be within 30 minutes.

Financial safety is just as critical for a retiree

You have to look at the real cost of housing – property taxes, HOA fees, insurance – and whether that number might explode with inflation. Also check if your state taxes pensions or 401k withdrawals. On the health side, you need enough geriatricians nearby and some form of ride service (bus, Uber, or senior shuttle) for when you can’t drive anymore.

Now, going back to the safety, for sure you’ll want to sleep tight at night, walk your town without looking over your shoulder every 30 seconds, and leave your car parked on the street at night without fearing it will be vandalized. Let’s find out a few places to consider.

Five places with the lowest crime rates against older adults

The most cited study in 2026 comes from The Motley Fool, published in March 2026. It ranked cities in seven categories:

Quality of life

Health care

Housing

Cost of living

Crime

Taxes

And climate

The five cities on this list all scored “85 or higher for crime safety, on a scale where 100 is the best possible result.”

1. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown had the highest safety score on the list. The city is going through a real transformation. A tax incentive zone called the Neighborhood Improvement Zone turned a once‑declining downtown into an active construction site with new apartments and a riverfront district. The first riverfront buildings are already open, with more deliveries expected by mid‑2026.

Health care is a real strength: “St. Luke’s is the only system in the Lehigh Valley with a five‑star rating from Medicare.” Median home price is around $247,000.

Downsides: high property taxes, cold winters, and very limited public transit – you need a car.

2. Providence, Rhode Island

Providence is home to Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design. That gives retirees lifelong learning options, plus beaches and a solid cultural scene.

Its advantages include “low cost of living and low crime,” along with Amtrak and MBTA commuter rail. Neighborhoods on the East Side – Fox Point and Wayland Square – are genuinely walkable.

Trade‑offs: housing is expensive, tourist traffic gets chaotic, and state and local taxes are higher than most of the Sun Belt.

3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh has the Carnegie Museum, the Pittsburgh Symphony at Heinz Hall, and a real theater district. Many retiring people settle in Squirrel Hill, a very walkable area.

According to The Motley Fool, “Pittsburgh ranks 13th among the 50 best cities to retire.” The catch: it’s one of the cloudiest cities in the US, and winters can get brutally cold.

4. Naperville, Illinois

Naperville is a Chicago suburb, and it keeps showing up in 2026 rankings for very low crime, excellent community hospitals, parks along the Riverwalk, and housing that’s more affordable than big city centers. Illinois also offers high‑quality medical care in its larger metro areas and lakefront recreation on Lake Michigan.

5. Northern / Suburban New Jersey

At the state level, New Jersey leads in safety for older adults. A direct quote from the Department of Revenue (February 2026 analysis) says: “New Jersey has very low rates of crime against older persons, with 523.2 property crimes per 100,000 seniors and 33.9 violent crimes per 100,000 seniors – one of the lowest rates in the nation.” The state also ranks second‑best for fewest fall‑related deaths among older adults.